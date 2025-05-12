Spin And Win: Slotomania's Virtual Wheel Of Fortune Lucky Coins On Stage Social Casino Game Brings Iconic Casino Action To The Free-To-Play Game

Play IGT's Wheel of Fortune Lucky Coins on Stage Slot Like Never Before with Exciting New Features and Bonuses

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Slotomania, a leading social casino mobile game from Playtika, is introducing its latest casino-floor slot, Wheel of Fortune Lucky Coins On Stage – an all-new 5-reel, 40-payline free-to-play slot game based on IGT's casino floor game. This latest release brings the feeling of the iconic Wheel of Fortune game show and beloved land-based casino game to players' mobile devices with an immersive gameplay experience.

Launched April 29, 2025, Slotomania's "Vegas in PJs" TV spot featuring Wheel of Fortune Lucky Coins On Stage is now airing across major networks, showcasing IGT's iconic land-based slots in a lively casino setting. The playful ad showcases how Slotomania brings the thrill of IGT's popular casino games into players' homes. Underscoring its commitment to community, the commercial features a real Slotomania player who won a 2025 trip to Europe to appear in the spot.

"Wheel of Fortune Lucky Coins On Stage is yet another demonstration of our commitment to delivering a top-tier gaming experience through our relationship with IGT," said Amnon Calev, Executive General Manager at Slotomania. "By combining the iconic elements of the well-known casino slot with imaginative gameplay tailored for mobile devices, we're giving both longtime fans and new players more ways to engage with the joy of the iconic Wheel of Fortune game content."

Wheel of Fortune Lucky Coins On Stage is now available in Slotomania, bringing a fresh gaming experience to Playtika's portfolio. Don't miss a spin - be sure to download Slotomania for free on the App Store or Google Play, or through this link:

About Slotomania

Slotomania is the world's #1 free-to-play slots game from Playtika LTD, which is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK ). Slotomania features a huge variety of free-to-play slot games with high-end design & graphics, top-of-the-line sound effects, and multiple variations of minigames to choose from. With new slot releases every month & the biggest slot lovers' community in the world, Slotomania is considered by many to be the ultimate free slots experience. Slotomania games are available on the web, Facebook, iPhone, iPad, Android, Amazon and Windows Phone. Although it has Vegas-style slot machines, there are no cash prizes and Slotomania's focus is on exhilarating gameplay and fostering a global player community. Slotomania aims to provide fun & excitement to all its users.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK ) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

©2025 Califon Productions, Inc.

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp

