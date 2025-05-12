DISH Media Unveils Advantedgetm, A Game-Changer In Unified, Data Driven TV Advertising

New approach simplifies audience targeting with real-time buying, first-party data and seamless cross-platform performance

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Media, a leader in addressable advertising and an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation, today launched AdvantEdge TM a next-gen, holistic advertising solution unifying how brands reach their audiences across linear and connected TV (CTV). Built on verified, anonymized first-party data, AdvantEdge TM delivers advertisers highly effective campaign solutions that connect, convert and scale.

In an industry that's often fragmented and complex, AdvantEdge TM streamlines advanced advertising creating a more efficient and simplified process for media buyers. Using DISH Media's deterministic data and an advanced tech stack, brands can now target audiences with unmatched accuracy- on any screen, at any time, 100% digitally, including linear.

"Reaching audiences at scale remains difficult for advertisers amid changing media habits and platform fragmentation," said Tom Fochetta, senior vice president, DISH Media. "From real-time buying to cutting-edge audience segmentation and expanded reach, AdvantEdge delivers a unified, data-driven approach that simplifies and amplifies campaign performance."

DISH Media's AdvantEdge solution boasts several differentiators that redefine how advertisers can effectively target and reach audiences across screens. For example, through real-time, cross-platform buying with DISH ConnectedTM, advertisers can seamlessly purchase live inventory across both set-top box (linear) and connected TV audiences, a capability that has powered billions of ad transactions since its launch. By leveraging more of Echostar's consumer brand connections, AdvantEdge taps into an expanded customer graph that increases DISH Media's deterministic footprint by 70%. This provides greater opportunities to reach audiences in premium content wherever they are watching. The system provides privacy-first data flexibility, working with major identity solutions such as RampID, UID 2.0 and Yahoo ConnectID, enabling advertisers to harness authenticated, high-value data while maintaining consumer trust. Additionally, a newly introduced Order Management System, developed in partnership with Decentrix's BIAnalytixTM Planner, provides greater simplicity and efficiency for all campaigns and workflows, enhancing effectiveness for buyers.

DISH Media also revealed fresh insights into the power of addressable advertising. In a recent analysis across multiple campaigns, AdvantEdge TM delivered significant benchmark lifts across three categories. The pharma category saw a +34% lift in brand scripts, the auto category experienced a +26% lift in sales and the travel sector saw a +17% boost in bookings. These results highlight how AdvantEdge not only reaches the right audience-but drives measurable impact where it matters most: the bottom line.

About DISH Media

DISH Media provides advertisers with intelligent solutions to efficiently maximize exposure to desired audiences across DISH TV and Sling TV while safeguarding consumer personal information. Through innovative platforms like addressable targeting and programmatic buying, viewer measurement tools and access to custom audiences on DISH TV and Sling TV, advertisers employ data-driven, demographically targeted buys that enhance their national media campaigns. Visit dish. DISH Media is an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ).

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

