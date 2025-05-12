Mind The Gap: Study Reveals Disconnect Between Radon Awareness And Mitigation In Sweden

Vanda Jakabová, Radonova Laboratories

Despite Rising Awareness, Radon-Induced Lung Cancer Risks Remain

- Vanda Jakabová LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Radon awareness among Swedish homeowners has increased over the last decade yet radon reduction efforts have not increased at a similar rate. Radonova presented this research at the recent Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (CARST ) Annual Radon Conference in Quebec City, Quebec. By highlighting how radon awareness campaigns have been successful, this research provides a chance to reflect on how to close the gap between radon awareness and radon reduction efforts.For Swedish dwellings, a radon measurement is run with long-term alpha track detectors and if the radon level is high (above the reference level of 200 Bq/m3), then a radon mitigation system can be installed to reduce radon to a safer level. A post-mitigation radon measurement is then run to confirm that the radon inside the dwelling has been reduced to below 200 Bq/ m3.Vanda Jakabová of Radonova Laboratories presented the topic,“Radon Mitigation in Swedish Single-Family Houses: A Decade of Progress.” Her study compared the effectiveness of radon mitigation measures in Sweden over a decade apart. Jakabová evaluated two datasets of radon measurements in 1,640 Swedish dwellings from 2007-2012 and 2,222 Swedish dwellings from 2019-2024. Both pre-and post-mitigation radon levels were documented. Three tables of data were presented.-Table 1: All data including homes with and without blue concrete.*-Table 2: Homes without blue concrete by foundation type – basement, crawl space, and slab on ground.-Table 3: Homes with and without blue concrete by home ventilation type – self extraction, mechanical exhaust with heat recovery, and mechanical supply with exhaust ventilation.*Blue concrete was a material widely used in Swedish construction from the 1920s to 1970s. The material is based on uranium-rich alum shale that is associated with higher concentrations of radon in buildings and dwellings where it was used.Post-Mitigation Results Over Ten-Year PeriodThe research suggests that the effectiveness of radon mitigation has not improved over the last decade. When pre-and post-mitigation results were compared, the percentage of homes with radon levels below the action level were about the same over the 10-year period. The rate of homes achieving reduced radon levels after mitigation had not increased“We know radon mitigation absolutely works,” says Jakabová,“This is something the public should be curious about. Why haven't we seen more progress?” A possible reason is the discontinuation of Sweden's radon remediation grant, which supported homeowners with mitigation costs from 1988 to 2015, then briefly again from 2018 to 2021.Radon Awareness ProgressJakabová also presented an assessment of the impact of Sweden's state-led radon awareness efforts to reduce radon in homes to below the action level of 200 Bq/m3. Awareness of radon risks in Sweden has increased to 81% over the last 10 years, yet the understanding of what to do (i.e. testing for radon and mitigating if levels are high) remains low, at less than 50%.“There's clearly a gap between awareness and action, and we suspect that limited access to resources plays a big role.”Like Canada, Sweden recognizes radon as a public health concern. More than 3,000 Canadians suffer from radon-induced lung cancer per year. Of the 4,000 cases of lung cancer in Sweden per year, it is estimated that 500 are radon related.“By helping people feel supported -not intimidated-when it comes to testing and mitigating radon in their homes, we can increase awareness and reduce lung cancer in both countries,” Jakabová says.

