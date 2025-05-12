Genpact Named A Leader In ISG Provider Lenstm 2025 For Servicenow Ecosystem Partners
NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G ), an advanced technology services and solutions company, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 ISG Provider LensTM for ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners in the United States. The ISG report highlights Genpact's innovative approach to deploying ServiceNow solutions to transform business operations, enhance efficiency, and drive enterprise-wide value.
To download the full report, click here .
"The ISG Provider Lens report recognizes Genpact's innovative use of AI-powered ServiceNow solutions to drive business transformation," said Adi Hofstein, Global Sales Leader, Genpact . "Our approach streamlines operations, accelerates digital workflows, and delivers enterprise-wide efficiencies. At the same time, we are pioneering agentic AI solutions to unlock new levels of automation, decision-making, and innovation."
The report names Genpact a Leader in the Innovation and Consulting and Implementation Services categories, citing the company's expertise in using AI and generative AI (gen AI) to drive innovation, efficiency, and impact across industries.
Key Strengths Highlighted in ISG Report:
AI-powered productivity: Genpact's source-to-pay solution uses ServiceNow's AI to automate data extraction, boosting productivity and enhancing customer experience across finance, banking, disputes, insurance, and supply chains.
Tackling complex challenges: Genpact's gen AI solutions on the Now platform address multi-workflow needs, including procurement, lending, insurance claims, enterprise helpdesk, and AI-driven GBS transformation, tailored to diverse industries.
Proven impact: Genpact's AI solutions cut procurement cycles by 50% in eight weeks, eliminating manual tracking and reducing redundant data entry.
"Genpact's consultative approach and focus on non-IT functions such as source-to-pay and healthcare operations exemplify its leadership in driving digital transformation," said Dr. Tapati Bandopadhyay, Analyst and Lead Author, ISG.
For more information on how Genpact is helping clients fast-track digital transformation through ServiceNow, click here .
About ISG Provider Lens
The ISG Provider Lens 2025 ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners research study analyzes the relevant software vendors/service providers in the U.S. market based on multi-phased research and analysis process, and positions these providers based on the ISG Research methodology.
About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G ) is an advanced technology services and solutions company that delivers lasting value for leading enterprises globally. Through our deep business knowledge, operational excellence, and cutting-edge solutions – we help companies across industries get ahead and stay ahead. Powered by curiosity, courage, and innovation , our teams implement data, technology, and AI to create tomorrow, today. Get to know us at genpact and on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and Facebook .
Legal Disclaimer:
