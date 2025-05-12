Bitcoin Crosses The $100K Threshold? ZA Miner Cloud Mining Launches A Simple Bitcoin Mining Solution Allowing Users To Earn BTC Amid The Boom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Bitcoin rallied sharply on Thursday, 8th May, surpassing the $99k price point as a new bull run promises to break all the 2025 records. According to former BitMex CEO Arthur Hay s, Bitcoin's rally mirrors what happened from the third quarter of 2022 into early 2025. Furthermore, the crypto mogul admitted his bullish sentiment was at a max, stating that he's 'all in' on Bitcoin and expects a $150K price point by the end of the year. Amid this bull run, investors are opting for cloud mining platforms like ZA Miner , offering daily income of up to $10,000.

ZA Miner's cloud mining platform is powered by green energy. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK, ZA Miner has advanced digital currency mining equipment, remote farms, maintenance facilities, and cheap renewable electricity. For investors looking to mine Bitcoin, ZA Miner is the perfect choice to boost their crypto portfolio. Users can participate in mining without any equipment to earn passive income.

How to Get Started With ZA Miner Cloud Mining:

1: Register now to get a $100 bonus . Just visit the platform's website and follow the sign-up process.

2: Choose a contract: After successfully signing up, the next step is to choose a mining contract that aligns with goals and budget. ZA Miner offers a variety of contracts to meet different needs. Keenly explore the available options, considering contract length, potential returns, and price.

3: Unmatched profit potential. ZA Miner stands out as it guarantees high profits. Users can earn up to $10,000 per day, making it one of the leading platforms in profitability. It's a passive income model that allows miners to earn significant returns without requiring technical skills or involvement in the expensive mining process.

ZA Miner has over 5.28 million users globally. Register today to join the already winning crypto enthusiasts. Giving yourself a chance of future prowess, you can start with zero upfront fees.

Click to visit the official website and take control of your financial freedom today!

Safe and Sustainable: A Reliable Investment Choice

Security and transparency have ZA Miner in the limelight, they are the core of its operations. ZA Miner works around the clock to ensure that investors' funds are protected while adhering to industry regulations. By utilizing green energy, ZA Miner not only maximizes returns but also minimizes environmental impact, making it a truly sustainable investment opportunity.

ZA Miner's Daily Passive Income Potential

If you are seeking a lucrative way to earn Bitcoin through mining without the hassle, ZA Miner is an ideal passive income opportunity. With a potential of $430 to $10,000 per day, this opportunity must be seized.

ZA Miner operates by harnessing the power of renewable energy and cryptocurrency mining. Investors can earn significant profits by investing in their cutting-edge technology without having to actively participate. It's like owning your money-making machine!

Choose the contract that suits your investment strategy and goals:

The following chart illustrates the potential profits you can achieve.







For more information on the new contract, please visit the official website of the ZA Miner platform: ZA Mining | Cloud Mining |BTC Mining |ETH Mining |DOGE Mining |Mining |LTC Mining |



Key ZA Miner Highlights:



Affiliate Program: Earn Money Without Investing. For individuals looking to earn extra income, ZA Miner offers an exclusive affiliate program where users can refer others and earn up to $1,800 in commissions. With unlimited referrals, the earning potential is limitless.

Highest rewards with ZA Miner VIP club membership. Receive up to $500,000.

Intuitive user Interface: The platform's user-friendly interface ensures easy navigation.

Legitimacy and Global Audience: The platform was legally established in the UK in 2020, protected and issued by the UK government, and has attracted more than 5 million real users globally with cutting-edge technology.

Support a variety of popular cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, BCH, DOGE, SOL, and XRP for settlement.

Sustainable, stable income: The available contracts launched by the platform generate income every 24 hours, and the principal is automatically returned after the contract expires. Professional Team: The platform has an experienced IT team and a 24/7 real-time customer service team to ensure that miners can solve problems promptly.

Summary:

ZA Miner is a legally registered company in the UK, engaged in Bitcoin mining and network encryption technology services. The company's mission is to make free Bitcoin cloud mining accessible to everyone. It employs the most advanced technology and large-scale remote industrial data centers that can be accessed from anywhere with any device.

To explore ZA Miner's world of cloud mining, please visit the official website:

ZA Mining | Cloud Mining |BTC Mining |ETH Mining |DOGE Mining |Mining |LTC Mining |



Or contact the company email: ...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and





CONTACT: info at zaminer.com