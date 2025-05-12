Ironman Tires Expands Product Offering With New Imove® PT Plus Touring Tire And All Steel HD Specialty Trailer Tire

Ironman Tires has introduced the iMOVE® PT Plus, its next generation of all-season tires for passenger cars and crossovers.

Ironman Tires

- Steven Liu, VP of Product Development, Ironman Tires brand

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ironman Tires today announced a significant expansion of its tire portfolio with two new products: the Ironman iMOVE® PT Plus standard touring all-season tire and the brand's first trailer tire, the Ironman All Steel HD . Both tires are engineered to meet the unique needs of today's price-conscious consumers, whether commuting in comfort or being the brand to trust when hauling heavy loads.

iMOVE® PT Plus: Trust in All Seasons

The iMOVE® PT Plus represents the next generation of all-season tires for passenger cars and crossovers. This standard touring tire offers improved handling, better wet braking and longer tread life without sacrificing ride comfort or style, all at an affordable price.

Key Features of the iMOVE® PT Plus:

.All-Season Confidence: Four wide circumferential grooves and multi-angle sipes work in tandem for confident grip in rain and light snow.

.Quiet & Stable Ride: Closed shoulder groove design reduces road noise and enhances steering stability.

.Built to Last: Reinforced grooves and chamfered tread blocks extend tread life.

.Stylish Functional Design: Stylish sidewall and sleek groove design improve comfort and visual appeal.

.Performance Ready: Continuous center rib improves high-speed handling.

.Extensive Coverage: Available in 46 sizes, ranging from 15” to 19”, at the conclusion of the launch period.

Backed by Ironman Tires' 50,000-mile treadwear warranty and 60-month workmanship and materials coverage-plus road hazard protection-the iMOVE® PT Plus delivers confidence mile after mile.

“The Ironman iMOVE® PT Plus is a major step forward from the original iMOVE® PT, engineered specifically to address areas where consumers wanted more-better wet braking, longer tread life, and a quieter, more stable ride,” said Steven Liu, Vice President of Product Development for the Ironman Tires brand.“With next-generation compounds, a redesigned tread pattern, and robust warranty protection, the iMOVE® PT Plus delivers confidence, performance, and value mile after mile.”

All Steel HD: Built to Haul. Designed to Last

Marking Ironman's first entry into the all steel trailer segment, the All Steel HD is a purpose-built specialty trailer tire delivering exceptional toughness and reliability. Engineered for those who demand more from their equipment, at a price that won't break the bank, the All Steel HD features reinforced super high tensile steel belts and boasts one of the specialty trailer category's deepest treads at 14/32nds, ensuring excellent grip and durability in the most demanding conditions.

Key Features of the All Steel HD:

.Durable Tread Compound: Engineered for confident wet handling and reliable braking.

.Reinforced Steel Belts: Super high tensile construction enhances durability and ensures even wear under load.

.Deep 14/32nds Tread: One of the deepest in its class, delivering long-lasting performance.

.Optimized Tread Design: Enhanced footprint and biting edges improve grip in wet and snowy conditions.

The All Steel HD is backed by a 72-month workmanship and materials warranty, including 50% free replacement during the initial coverage period.

“Entering the all steel trailer tire market is a major milestone for Ironman Tires, and we're proud to do it with a product as capable as the All Steel HD,” said Marshall Gillespie, Director of Merchandising for the Ironman Tires brand.“The All Steel HD specialty trailer tire delivers the durability, strength, and reliability that trailer owners demand-at a price point that aligns with our brand promise. With a broad size range suited for fifth wheels, heavy duty trailers, and toy haulers, it's a smart solution for hardworking applications.”

Ironman Tires: Tires To Trust

Since debuting in 2008, Ironman Tires has built its reputation by offering dependable, high-performing products at a budget-friendly price. Ironman remains the trusted brand for tire dealers and customers seeking quality, value and reliability backed by a robust warranty.

The Ironman Tires website is a quick and easy way for consumers to select the right tires for their vehicle or trailer, find local dealers, learn more about warranty coverage and access helpful tips from Ironman Tires' experts via Tread Talks.

About Ironman Tires

The Ironman brand is one of three distinct brands owned by Hercules Tire and Rubber Company (HTR). HTR is widely recognized as the industry's premier value brand with a comprehensive selection of passenger, UHP, light truck, medium truck, trailer, Agricultural, off-the-road, industrial and specialty tires. Since 1952, independent tire dealers and distributors have trusted HTR to deliver outstanding quality, exceptional support, and unsurpassed value.

HTR is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Tire Distributors, Inc. American Tire Distributors is one of the largest independent suppliers of tires in the North American replacement tire market. The company offers an unsurpassed breadth and depth of inventory, frequent delivery, and value-added services to approximately 72,000 customers across the U.S. and Canada.

Additional information can be found at ironmantires.

Nakia Medlin

Hercules Tire and Rubber Company

+1 704-574-6278

...

