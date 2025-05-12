403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Vietnam Plan to Revive Nuclear Power Collaboration
(MENAFN) Russia along with Vietnam have come to an agreement to "promptly" begin discussions and finalize accords for the development of nuclear power facilities in Vietnam.
This initiative also aims to enhance their comprehensive strategic partnership to "a new level in terms of quality," based on local press reports on Monday.
As stated by a news agency, which quoted a joint declaration from both governments, "The two sides agreed to promptly negotiate and sign intergovernmental agreements on the construction of nuclear power plants in Vietnam, ensuring the application of advanced technology and strict compliance with regulations on nuclear and radiation safety serving socio-economic development."
This announcement comes in the wake of a diplomatic visit to Russia by To Lam, the head of Vietnam’s Communist Party.
The joint statement emphasized that the proposed nuclear facilities would adopt cutting-edge technology and adhere strictly to safety standards related to nuclear and radiation protection.
The goal is to bolster Vietnam’s socio-economic progress through secure and sustainable energy solutions.
Vietnam has recently revived its nuclear energy ambitions after having shelved similar plans nearly ten years ago.
The renewed focus reflects the country’s commitment to scaling up electricity production to accommodate its rapidly expanding economy.
In addition, both nations underscored the importance of enhancing the efficiency of current collaborative frameworks, especially the intergovernmental committee responsible for economic, trade, and science-technology relations, along with ongoing defense strategy dialogues.
The two governments also reaffirmed that military and security cooperation remains a key foundation of their bilateral relationship.
This initiative also aims to enhance their comprehensive strategic partnership to "a new level in terms of quality," based on local press reports on Monday.
As stated by a news agency, which quoted a joint declaration from both governments, "The two sides agreed to promptly negotiate and sign intergovernmental agreements on the construction of nuclear power plants in Vietnam, ensuring the application of advanced technology and strict compliance with regulations on nuclear and radiation safety serving socio-economic development."
This announcement comes in the wake of a diplomatic visit to Russia by To Lam, the head of Vietnam’s Communist Party.
The joint statement emphasized that the proposed nuclear facilities would adopt cutting-edge technology and adhere strictly to safety standards related to nuclear and radiation protection.
The goal is to bolster Vietnam’s socio-economic progress through secure and sustainable energy solutions.
Vietnam has recently revived its nuclear energy ambitions after having shelved similar plans nearly ten years ago.
The renewed focus reflects the country’s commitment to scaling up electricity production to accommodate its rapidly expanding economy.
In addition, both nations underscored the importance of enhancing the efficiency of current collaborative frameworks, especially the intergovernmental committee responsible for economic, trade, and science-technology relations, along with ongoing defense strategy dialogues.
The two governments also reaffirmed that military and security cooperation remains a key foundation of their bilateral relationship.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment