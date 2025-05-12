Global Report Sheds Light On The Evolving Dynamics Between Private Label And Branded Products In Saudi Arabia (KSA), Highlighting Both Challenges And Growth Opportunities
About 62% consumers in KSA are increasingly purchasing more private label products
Retailers and manufacturers vying for consumer attention can leverage collaborative relationships for mutual growth
According to the report, approximately 62% of KSA consumers are increasingly purchasing more private label products. Simultaneously, the top 10 global brands experienced a resurgence in global sales momentum in 2024, signaling that retailers and CPG manufacturers will continue to compete for consumer attention on the shelves of both large and small grocery stores and retailers. Key Trends Shaping Private Label and Branded Product Growth in KSA Consumer perception of private label products and their quality has significantly improved, while global brands also see strong performance. Key trends driving growth of both private label and branded products include:
Perceived value shift: The stigma around private labels is waning, with 71% of respondents viewing them as good alternatives to name brands and 69% perceiving them as offering good value.
Growing demand : As a result, 71% of consumers say they would buy more private label products if a larger variety were available.
Private label stabilization : The share of sales in KSA has risen by only +0.1 points, but there are signs of slowed growth across all regions. (KSA PL growth is 3.1% whereas FMCG is 2.6%, indicating it is growing slightly faster.)
Premiumization : Approximately 66% of Saudi consumers say they are likely to treat themselves by upgrading to a premium-brand product, with younger generations-Millennials (61%) and Gen Z (58%)-surpassing that average.
Openness to explore : About 67% of KSA respondents say they're expanding their brand purchases across multiple categories. Additionally, 58% of both global and KSA respondents state that brand or store brand is irrelevant, choosing products based on necessity instead.
For private labels:
Brand halo effect: Proximity to name brands enhances the appeal of private labels. Brands thrive on pride (37%), superiority (38%), and notoriety (42%). Trust in private labels increases when they match premium quality, boosting sales.
Increased traffic: Nearly 65% for KSA consumers trust store brands due to retailer endorsement. NIQ data shows that top UK retailers boosted both private label and branded product sales. In 2024, three UK retailers drove over 70% of private label growth and over 86% of branded product growth, highlighting how a retailer's reputation can benefit all its products-name brands included.
