Univation Technologies Announces World-Scale 800,000 Tonnes/Year Design Capacity For UNIPOLTM PE Process Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This increased nameplate capacity represents a substantial leap forward in world-scale design for the UNIPOLTM PE Process and significantly exceeds Univation's previous world-scale nameplate capacity of 650,000 tonnes per year.

This new licensed process design package is immediately available from Univation Technologies and delivers significant advantages for polyethylene producers seeking to build a new PE plant.



Increased Production Capability: Achieve substantially higher output compared to previous generation technologies.



Flexible Production Platform: Produce a wide range of unimodal and bimodal HDPE, LLDPE, and metallocene PE resin products offered by Univation Technologies.



Cost-Effective Operations: Benefit from economies-of-scale contributions towards lower capital investment costs per tonne of PE resin produced.



Proven PE Process Technology: Leverage the reliability and performance of the well-proven UNIPOLTM PE Process Technology platform with an over 55-year track record of successful start-ups and demonstrated top-tier operations.



Compatible with Univation's PE Catalyst Offering: Suitable for Univation's conventional and advanced catalyst offerings including PRODIGYTM Bimodal Catalysts, ACCLAIMTM Unimodal Catalysts, and XCATTM Metallocene PE Catalysts.

Operations Enhanced with Advanced Process Control: Univation's PREMIERTM APC+ 3.0 Process Control platform further boosts the operational performance of the world-scale plant design including enhancements to raw material efficiency, production rate maximization, and on-spec production.

Nathan J. Wiker, president of Univation Technologies, commented, "With cracker complexes becoming ever larger, the development of this technology breakthrough responds to the industry's clear demand for larger production capacities by offering improved configuration options while building on the already proven significant capital and operating cost efficiencies and product flexibility of the UNIPOLTM PE Process." Nathan Wiker continued, "The 800,000 tonnes/year design for the UNIPOLTM PE Process represents not only a significant increase in scale, but it is also tangible evidence of Univation's long-standing commitment to leading innovation within the polyethylene industry."

About Univation Technologies, LLC

Univation Technologies is the global leader in licensed polyethylene technology. Univation has a proven track record of delivering process, product and catalyst technologies as well as related technical services to the global polyethylene industry for more than 55 years. More than one-third of all HDPE and LLDPE resins produced globally is supplied by the industry-leading UNIPOLTM PE Process. Univation is also the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of conventional and advanced polyethylene polymerization catalysts designed specifically for the UNIPOLTM PE Process. Univation further offers the UNIGILITYTM Tubular High Pressure PE Process Technology to produce advantaged performance resins covering LDPE homopolymer and EVA copolymer market applications.

UNIVATION, XCAT, PRODIGY, PREMIER, ACCLAIM, UNIGILITY, stylized "Univation Technologies", and the stylized "U" are trademarks of Univation Technologies. UNIPOL and UCAT are trademarks of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") or an affiliated company of Dow, licensed for use to Univation Technologies.

