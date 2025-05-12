Unexploded Shells Found In Civilian Areas Of J&K's Rajouri: Army

The Poonch district accounted for the highest 20 of the total 27 fatalities with over 50 others injured since Wednesday, shortly after India carried out Operation Sindoor, striking nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

The heavy bombardment of civilian areas followed Indian Army strikes on nine terror facilities located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

These strikes were retaliatory measures in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists.

Officials involved in the post-shelling operations have indicated that evidence on the ground contradicts claims that only military targets were attacked by Pakistan.

An Army officer leading the clearance operation said,“As you may have seen in the media, Pakistan has repeatedly claimed that it targeted only military installations.”

He added,“However, you can clearly see here that the shells we are finding have fallen right in the middle of villages, with the entire surrounding area inhabited by civilians.”

