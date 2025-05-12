The Thunder Trust And Delta Hotels By Marriott Launch Rebate Program To Benefit Marshall Student-Athletes

Delta Hotels and The Thunder Trust provide a way to give back to students by booking hotel rooms!

Delta Hotels and The Thunder Trust

Marshall fans can now support student-athletes through a new Delta Hotels rebate program-just book your stay, and a portion goes to The Thunder Trust.

- Macy AdkinsHUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Thunder Trust , the official NIL Collective of Marshall University, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Delta Hotels by Marriott, including their locations in downtown Huntington and Barboursville, West Virginia. This collaboration introduces a rebate program designed to support Marshall University student-athletes in all sports through NIL initiatives, such as supporting the transfer portal, recruiting, and more.Delta is locally owned and operated by Uptowner Inns, Inc. As the Official Hotel of Marshall Athletics, Delta Hotels by Marriott has a long-standing commitment to supporting the Thundering Herd. This partnership expands on that relationship by offering a unique opportunity for fans, families, and visitors to contribute directly to student-athlete success-both on and off the field.Here's how it works:- Guests can book a stay at either participating Delta Hotels by Marriott location by:- Using the promotional code“D4654” or the dedicated booking link for either location: Huntington Mall or Delta Huntington Downtown .- Once selected, a portion of their reservation will be rebated to The Thunder Trust.- These funds directly benefit student-athletes across all sports at Marshall University.“This is a simple and impactful way for fans to give back while enjoying quality accommodations,” said Brad Ferrell, Vice President of Sales for The Thunder Trust.“Every stay booked through this program is a direct investment in the academic, athletic, and personal development of Marshall University student-athletes. Small choices, like where you stay during a game weekend, can make all the difference for these athletes.”“We are proud to continue our partnership with Marshall University Athletics and are excited to support student-athletes in this meaningful way by expanding efforts through the Thunder Trust,” said Macy Adkins, Regional Manager.“Being part of the Herd community means more than just providing a place to stay, it means supporting the dedication of these athletes. This rebate program reflects our commitment to giving back and helping Marshall's student-athletes thrive in and out of the classroom.”The Thunder Trust remains committed to enhancing the student-athlete experience and creating innovative pathways for community support. This partnership reflects that mission and offers Herd Nation a new way to invest in the future of Marshall Athletics.Book Your Hotel Stay with Delta for Upcoming Events:.June 21 – Riley Green Concert.August 30 – Zach Bryan Concert.September 6 – Missouri State vs. Marshall University.September 13 – Eastern Kentucky vs. Marshall University.September 19 - Brantley Gilbert Concert.October 11 – Dominion vs. Marshall University.October 18 – Texas State vs. Marshall University.November 8 – James Madison vs. Marshall University.November 29 – Georgia Southern vs. Marshall UniversityAbout Athlete AdvantageAthlete Advantage creates impactful revenue solutions for University Athletics Departments through a comprehensive NIL ecosystem. A leader in revenue generation solutions, Athlete Advantage delivers unique experiences that support both athletic departments and drive economic impact. They provide partnership opportunities with an approach that enhances the reach and influence of college sports, enriching the community and maximizing opportunities for student-athletes. For more information, contact Jason Eyermann at ... or visit .About Marriott InternationalMarriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of over 9,300 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 144 countries and territories. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at , and for the latest company news, visit . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

Jason Eyermann

Athlete Advantage

+1 859-940-0539

email us here

