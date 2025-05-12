3D Woven Fabrics Market Report 2025-2030: Accelerating Use In Medical Industry, Growing Adoption Of Renewable Energy Sources, Surging Demand For Carbon Fibers, Expanding Construction And EV Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3D woven fabrics market is expected to grow further due to increasing demand in emerging sectors like medical textiles, protective gear, and even fashion, where these fabrics are being used for their unique aesthetic and functional properties. As awareness of the environmental impact of traditional manufacturing processes continues to rise, the market is likely to see greater interest in sustainable, innovative solutions, further propelling the growth of 3D woven fabrics in the coming years. This trend, along with ongoing technological advancements and a broader acceptance of these materials across industries, positions the 3D woven fabrics market for sustained and robust growth in the future.

The "3D Woven Fabrics Market: Analysis by Product Type, Fiber Type, End-User, Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D woven fabrics market was valued at US$137.39 million in 2024. The market value is expected to reach US$290.82 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 14% during the forecasted period of 2025-2030.

The global 3D woven fabrics market is consolidated. Recent collaborations between companies, research entities, and academic institutions are reshaping the 3D woven fabrics industry. These partnerships aim to innovate materials and techniques, propelling the market's growth. For instance, in June 2024, 3D Weaving launched Ideas regarding fashion environmental problem.

3D weaving technology, AI designed fibers and lather made from waste fish are among the sustainable fashion innovation. On the other hand, on March 04, 2024, Walmart announced a new pilot project with Unspun to explore how company's Vega 3D weaving technology could be used in Walmart's supply chain, first applying the technology to create men's chinos, under a Walmart house brand.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into four product types: Solid, Hollow, Shell, and Nodal.

The solid segment held the highest share of the market. The demand for solid 3D woven fabrics is growing due to their ability to provide unmatched structural integrity, reducing the need for multiple layers of traditional 2D fabrics. On the other hand, the demand for hollow 3D woven fabrics is rising because of their ability to provide lightweight thermal protection, reducing energy consumption and enhancing the efficiency of various systems.

By Fiber Type: The report analyzes the 3D woven fabrics market based on the following fiber types: Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, and Others.

Carbon fiber held the highest share in the market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. Carbon fibers are known for their exceptional strength-to-weight ratio and high stiffness. They are in demand across various industries, particularly in aerospace, automotive, and sports equipment manufacturing. The growth in demand for carbon fiber 3D woven fabrics is driven by their ability to provide lightweight yet incredibly strong materials. In aerospace, for example, these fabrics are used in aircraft components to reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency.

By End-Use: The report provides a glimpse of the market based on end-users: Aircraft, Transportation, Building & Construction, and Others.

Aircraft held the highest share in the market. 3D woven fabrics are used in the construction of aircraft components like wings, fuselages, and tail sections to provide the necessary strength while minimizing weight. As the aviation industry continues to focus on fuel efficiency, carbon emissions reduction, and the development of lightweight aircraft, the demand for 3D woven fabrics in aircraft applications is steadily growing.

By Region: The report provides insight into the 3D woven fabrics market based on the regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Europe held the major share of the market in 2024. The UK has been actively promoting sustainability and environmentally friendly practices. For instance, the Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting Regulation (SECR) makes it mandatory for large businesses in the UK to annually report on their energy and carbon emissions as well as any efficiency measures. As part of this scheme, companies are encouraged to adopt more sustainable practices and reduce their carbon footprint. The focus on reducing carbon footprints and enhancing resource efficiency has led to an increased demand for sustainable materials, including 3D woven fabrics.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global 3D woven fabrics market. Initially, the COVID-19 pandemic dealt significant blows to the global 3D woven fabric market, disrupting supply chains, halting production, and altering consumer preferences. Yet, as the world transitions to a post-pandemic era, the industry shows signs of resilience and recovery, particularly in sectors valuing lightweight and high-strength materials.

Moreover, as the pandemic emphasized the vulnerabilities of manual operations, there's an expected surge in investments in digital and automated manufacturing processes to mitigate future disruptions. Furthermore, there could be an increase in R&D investments to diversify the application of 3D woven fabrics, tapping into industries or areas less impacted by such global disruptions.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers



Accelerating Use in Medical Industry

Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources

Rising Air Passenger Traffic

Escalating Electric Car Sales

Expanding Construction Industry

Surging Demand for Carbon Fibers Favorable Government Regulations and Standards

Challenges



Increasing Raw Material Prices

Technological Limitations in Manufacturing and Utilization High Initial Investments Cost

Market Trends



Advancements in Manufacturing and Weaving Technologies

Increasing Application in Apparel Industry

Rising Applications in Defense Industry

Customization and Versatility

Research & Development

Digitalization and Simulation Tools Development of Sustainable 3D Woven Fabrics

Company Profiles



Textum OPCO LLC

Tex Tech Industries

Sigmatex Ltd.

Cristex Composite Materials

China Beihai Fiberglass Co Ltd.

Topweaving New Material Tech Co., Ltd.

U-Long High-Tech Textile Co., Ltd.

3D Weaving SaRL

Tantra Composite Technologies Cetriko SL

