Hartzell Engine Tech Acquires E-MAG, Makers Of Electronic Ignitions

- Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith BagleyMONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hartzell Engine Tech, a Signia Aerospace Company and a trusted manufacturer of components for General Aviation and military markets, has purchased E-MAG, a manufacturer of electronic ignition systems for aircraft.E-MAG manufactures lightweight electronic ignition systems that offer improved reliability, longer engine life spans, improved starting, smoother idle and partial throttle operations. Lycoming, Continental Titan and Superior Air Parts also offer E-MAG factory options.Hartzell Engine Tech plans to move E-MAG products toward certification for the General Aviation market. That will create a certified electronic ignition system able to serve as a drop-in replacement that does not require external, backup power or power conditioners for continued operation.“While our traditional mechanical magnetos will be around for a long time, Hartzell Engine Tech acquired E-MAG to expand its PowerUP Ignition System product portfolio into both the non-certified and certified markets,” said Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley.“The self-powering, plug-and-play characteristic of the E-MAG design will soon be available for straightforward dual installations in the certified market as PMA products compatible with conventional aviation harnesses and spark plugs,” he added.Brad Dement and Tom Carlson, founders and co-owners of E-MAG, will be assisting Hartzell Engine Tech during a transition period. Eventually E-MAG manufacturing and support activities will be relocated from Azle, Texas to Hartzell Engine Tech's main facility in Montgomery, Ala.“We are excited that E-MAG is joining Hartzell Engine Tech and the Signia family of companies,” said Dement. Carlson added,“The additional capabilities and resources of Hartzell Engine Tech will accelerate the E-MAG certification process.”About Hartzell Engine TechHartzell Engine Tech offers a product portfolio consisting of PowerUP Ignition Systems, Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for General Aviation and the military. For more info go to .About Signia AerospaceSignia Aerospace is a global, integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace industry. Signia currently operates several complementary business segments: Thermal Management (key brands include ACE Thermal Systems and Mezzo Technologies), Mission Systems (key brands include Onboard Systems International, Onboard Systems Hoist & Winch, Lifesaving Systems, and Meeker Aviation), Cleveland Wheel & Brake Systems, and Hartzell Aviation (key brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Engine Tech, and Hartzell Aerospace Welding). The Signia brands are leaders in their respective categories and provide a compelling value proposition to both aerospace and defense OEMs and operators. For more information visit .

