Dead Dugong Trapped In Fishing Net Retrieved Off Al Wakra Coast

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A dead dugong entangled in a fishing net was recovered near the shore of Old Al Wakrah Souq.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality, represented by Al Wakrah Municipality, retrieved the marine mammal, posted the Environment Ministry as it shared an image of the dugong being pulled from the water.



Specialized teams transported the carcass to the Sealine area to collect necessary samples and conduct related scientific studies aimed at supporting conservation efforts for this vulnerable species.

Further on, the dugong was buried in accordance with established environmental procedures.

The Ministry has urged fishermen and sea-goers to avoid abandoning fishing nets, highlighting the dangers they pose to marine life and the risk of entanglement and death.