Kanchenjunga's Ascent Claims French Climber's Life
(MENAFN) A 63-year-old French mountaineer, Margareta Morin, tragically died on Mount Kanchenjunga last week, according to the expedition organizer on Monday.
Yogendra Tamang, founder and CEO of Peak 15 Adventure, reported that Morin appeared to have succumbed to high altitude sickness after reaching an altitude of 7,800 meters on the 8,586-meter peak on May 10th. "We tried to rescue her by bringing her down from the mountain, but we could not save her life," Tamang informed a news outlet.
Morin was part of a five-person team that included three Nepalese climbers, Tamang added.
This fatality follows the death of an American climber earlier in May on Mount Makalu, the world's fifth-highest peak, who died during acclimatization.
The spring climbing season in Nepal, which began in April and continues through May, has now seen multiple deaths.
