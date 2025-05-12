AV-Comparatives Publishes New Consumer Cybersecurity Antivirus Test Results May 2025

AV-Comparatives Products 2025 May Consumer

Latest Evaluations Reveal Which Cybersecurity and Antivirus Programs Truly Protect – Without Slowing You Down

- Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO of AV-ComparativesINNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a time when cyberattacks are on the rise and personal data is more valuable than ever, choosing the right security software has never been more important. AV-Comparatives, the globally respected independent testing lab, has just released its spring 2025 series of benchmark tests for antivirus and internet security programs for home users. The results give consumers a clear, science-based guide to picking software that offers top-tier protection with minimal impact on PC performance.The three comprehensive evaluations cover what matters most to users today:Protection against online threats and malwareSafe handling of infected files and USB devicesSmooth system performance during everyday useThe tests include:- Real-World Protection Test (Feb–Mar 2025)️- Malware Protection Test (March 2025)- Performance Test (April 2025)Top Performers (Alphabetically):AvastAVGAviraBitdefenderESETG DATAK7 ComputingKasperskyMcAfeeMicrosoftNortonTotalAVTotal DefenseVIPREOther cybersecurity solutions in this test:MalwarebytesTrend MicroQuickhealEach product was tested in real-world scenarios involving web-based threats, offline malware samples, and day-to-day system usage. While all tested programs met basic certification standards, top-rated products achieved outstanding scores across all categories.“Cybersecurity software is no longer a nice-to-have, it's a must for every PC user,” said Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives.“Our tests show not only who protects best, but who does so without slowing down your computer. Protection matters most, but performance is part of the user experience.”The Real-World Protection Test continues to be the gold standard, simulating the exact threats users face when browsing the internet. Meanwhile, the Malware Protection Test examines how well each product defends against infected files and USB threats, and the Performance Test checks for system impact during everyday activities.Full Results Available OnlineTo see which product best fits your needs, visit the full results pages on the AV-Comparatives website:How to Stay Safe on the Internet - Tips & Tricks from AV-ComparativesCybersecurity isn't just about having the right antivirus, it's about building good digital habits. AV-Comparatives recommends these essential tips for staying secure online:Use a trusted security suite that protects in real time and is tested by independent labs.Keep your software and operating system updated to close known vulnerabilities.Be cautious with email links and attachments, especially from unknown senders.Use strong, unique passwords for every account-and consider a password manager.Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) wherever possible.Avoid suspicious websites and downloads, even if they look professional.Back up your important files regularly to an offline or cloud-based location.Today's threats go far beyond traditional viruses. Ransomware, phishing, and stealthy malware can strike anyone, from casual users to remote workers. That's why choosing the right protection software and staying informed is critical.

