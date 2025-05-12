QSL To Begin On August 14 As QFA Announces New Season Schedule

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association (QFA) has officially confirmed the 2025-2026 season schedule, with the new campaign kicking off on August 14, 2025, starting with the Qatar Stars League (QSL).

There will be several breaks for international windows (FIFA Day) and the Arab Cup during the 2025/2026 season.

The first break will be in September 2025 from the 1st to the 9th, the second in October 2025 from the 6th to the 14th, and the third in November 2025 from the 10th to the 18th.

Another break will occur during the Arab Cup from December 1 to 18, 2025, and the final break will be in March 2026 from the 23rd to the 31st.

In designing the calendar, the QFA's Competitions Committee prioritised the scheduling needs of national teams and clubs, particularly those involved in regional and international tournaments. Extensive coordination meetings were held with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a balanced and competitive season structure.

Additionally, first-division clubs will begin their pre-season preparations on July 1, 2025, ahead of the new season.