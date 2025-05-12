Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake Today: Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.6 Jolts Pakistan


2025-05-12 05:01:10
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake news today: An earthquake of 4.6 magnitude jolted Pakistan on Monday during afternoon, according to the National Center of Seismology.

As per the data, the earthquake struck parts of Pakistan at around 1:26 pm IST. The epicentre of the tremor was located at 29.12°N and longitude 67.26°E.

(This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates)

