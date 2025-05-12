Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Shuts Down Russian Consulate in Krakow After Arson Claims

2025-05-12 04:51:38
(MENAFN) Poland has withdrawn the operating permit for the Russian Consulate in Krakow, directly linking the decision to evidence suggesting Russian intelligence involvement in a recent arson attack in Warsaw.

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced the move on X, stating, "In connection with evidence that it was Russian special services who committed the reprehensible act of sabotage against the shopping center on Marywilska Street, I have decided to withdraw consent for the operation of the consulate of the Russian Federation in Krakow."

This action follows the revelation by Polish authorities that the May 11 fire, which devastated a significant shopping center in Warsaw, is suspected to be a deliberate act of sabotage carried out by Russian operatives.

Russia has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

