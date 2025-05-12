403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland Shuts Down Russian Consulate in Krakow After Arson Claims
(MENAFN) Poland has withdrawn the operating permit for the Russian Consulate in Krakow, directly linking the decision to evidence suggesting Russian intelligence involvement in a recent arson attack in Warsaw.
Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced the move on X, stating, "In connection with evidence that it was Russian special services who committed the reprehensible act of sabotage against the shopping center on Marywilska Street, I have decided to withdraw consent for the operation of the consulate of the Russian Federation in Krakow."
This action follows the revelation by Polish authorities that the May 11 fire, which devastated a significant shopping center in Warsaw, is suspected to be a deliberate act of sabotage carried out by Russian operatives.
Russia has not yet issued a statement on the matter.
Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced the move on X, stating, "In connection with evidence that it was Russian special services who committed the reprehensible act of sabotage against the shopping center on Marywilska Street, I have decided to withdraw consent for the operation of the consulate of the Russian Federation in Krakow."
This action follows the revelation by Polish authorities that the May 11 fire, which devastated a significant shopping center in Warsaw, is suspected to be a deliberate act of sabotage carried out by Russian operatives.
Russia has not yet issued a statement on the matter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment