Hamas Signals Israeli-American Hostage Release Amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks
(MENAFN) Hamas has announced its intention to release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander from Gaza as part of ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire and enable the reopening of border crossings for humanitarian aid. Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official and head of the group's negotiation team, stated on Sunday that recent communication with the U.S. administration has been positive regarding mediation attempts.
Al-Hayya said, "As part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire, open crossings, and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, the movement will release Edan Alexander."
He further conveyed Hamas's readiness to immediately begin intensive negotiations and seriously engage in discussions aimed at ending the conflict, achieving a prisoner exchange deal, and establishing an independent, professional body to govern the Gaza Strip.
Another senior Hamas official, Suhail al-Hindi, told a news outlet that the release is anticipated within the next 48 hours.
Alexander, 18, is believed to be the last living American hostage remaining in Gaza.
A temporary ceasefire was previously implemented in January, leading to the release of some hostages and the entry of humanitarian aid during an initial six-week period. However, discussions stalled after this initial phase concluded on March 1, resulting in the halt of both prisoner exchanges and aid deliveries.
