UN: Recent Floods In Badakhshan Impact Farmers And Livestock

Recent floods in the districts of Jurm and Baharak in Badakhshan province have inflicted significant financial damage on local farmers and herders, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 6, the FAO reported that the floods affected over 1,000 households and destroyed 1,233 hectares of agricultural land in the region.

The floods also impacted 150 livestock farmers and resulted in the death or loss of over 100 head of livestock, further deepening the economic hardships in the affected areas.

Additionally, the FAO noted that agricultural fields, particularly wheat farms, in the district of Yamgan were severely damaged by the overflow of water and sediment.

The organization emphasized that they are currently assessing the needs of remote and inaccessible communities to determine the necessary humanitarian and agricultural support.

Local reports indicate that the floods, which occurred four days ago, also led to casualties and widespread material destruction, straining emergency response resources in Badakhshan.

As climate-related disasters become more frequent in Afghanistan, international organizations stress the importance of investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, early warning systems, and sustainable farming practices to safeguard rural livelihoods and food security in vulnerable provinces like Badakhshan.

