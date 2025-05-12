403
EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 Concludes with Strong Industry Engagement and Global Brand Presence
(MENAFN- Redhill) EVS Saudi Arabia 2025, the Kingdom’s premier exhibition dedicated to electric mobility, successfully concluded at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center. Over the course of three days, the event convened a focused gathering of automotive leaders, government representatives, technology providers, and sustainability advocates, all committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s clean transportation goals.
Organized by MIE Events DMCC, the event created a powerful platform for collaboration, showcasing the rapidly expanding potential of the electric vehicle (EV) industry in the Kingdom and broader GCC.
Top EV Brands Under One Roof
This year’s edition saw robust participation from both international and regional EV brands. Among the key participants:
Eurabaus – FlyNow - Geely & Riddara – Honda – Hummer – Jetour - KIA (Al Jabr) – Lotus - Lucid Motors - Mini (Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors) – ROX – TAM - Volvo (Electromin) - Xiaomi (MI) - Zeekr.
Their presence signalled a clear interest in the Kingdom’s EV vision, from luxury innovation to commercial mobility solutions.
Featured Vehicles at EVS Saudi Arabia 2025
EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 brought together one of the region’s most exciting and diverse lineups of electric and hybrid vehicles, showcasing the latest in sustainable mobility innovation. From futuristic pickups to luxury sedans, cutting-edge SUVs, and even electric aviation, the exhibition highlighted forward-thinking design and engineering across every segment. Among the standout models displayed at the venue were the:
These models collectively represented a powerful cross-section of the future of mobility, from premium road vehicles to emerging innovations in electric aviation.
E-Copter by FlyNow – A cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility, focusing on sustainability, quiet operation, and efficient commuting.
Honda Accord E:HEV – A hybrid electric sedan blending fuel efficiency with a responsive driving experience, maintaining the practicality and style of the traditional Accord.
Jetour T2-IDM PHEV – A plug-in hybrid SUV featuring intelligent drive management for seamless transitions between electric and gas modes, optimized for efficiency and performance.
KIA EV5 and EV9 – The EV5 is a compact family-friendly SUV with a bold design, while the EV9 is a spacious, all-electric flagship SUV with three-row seating and high-tech features.
Lotus Emeya and Eletre – Emeya is a high-performance electric grand tourer, and Eletre is Lotus’ first all-electric SUV, combining luxury, speed, and advanced technologies.
Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity – Air is a luxury electric sedan offering long range and strong performance; Gravity is a premium electric SUV focused on spaciousness and innovation.
MINI Aceman and MINI 3-Door SE – Aceman is a new electric crossover concept with playful styling; the 3-Door SE is a compact electric hatchback with agile performance for city driving.
Riddara Air and Ultra – Futuristic electric vehicles designed for luxury and performance, featuring advanced aerodynamics, smart features, and a bold design language.
Tam Vika T 500 LDT, Vefa T600 VAN – Commercial electric vehicles built for logistics and delivery, offering durable construction and zero-emission transport solutions.
Volvo EC40, EX40 – EC40 is a coupe-inspired electric SUV with sleek design and smart safety; EX40 delivers performance updates in a refined, modern EV package.
Xiaomi SU7 – Xiaomi’s debut electric sedan, integrating high-tech features, sleek styling, and competitive performance to rival traditional and new EV brands.
Zeekr 001 and Zeekr X – 001 is a luxury electric shooting brake with long range and sporty drive; Zeekr X is a compact urban EV with a tech-rich, stylish interior.
The event brought together key stakeholders from the electric vehicle (EV) industry, fostering collaboration and showcasing the latest advancements in electric mobility.
Strategic Forums and Thought Leadership at EV Saudi Arabia 2025
EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 hosted a dynamic and multi-track seminar program featuring over 50 expert speakers from around the world. The sessions were structured around core pillars of EV infrastructure, smart mobility, sustainability, public-private collaboration, and youth engagement that align with KSA’s sustainability goals.
Key Highlights:
• Leadership Keynotes:
High-level insights on energy transition and EV policy were presented by:
• Heiko Seitz – Global eMobility Leader, PwC
• Jochen Rudat – Founder, Electric Ventures
• Faisal Sultan – VP & Managing Director, Lucid Motors
• Mowafak AlSaadi – Co-Founder, Electromin
• Ammar Hammad – CEO, Vista Charge
• Sanjeev Aggarwal – Director, Petromin Corporation
• Ulf Schulte – COO, EVIQ
• Urban Mobility Panels:
The impact of EV adoption on cities and transit systems was explored in depth by:
• Roain Wamser – VP, Riwaq Real Estate
• Abdullah Alshamrani – Advisor, MWAN
• Hashim AlFozanji – Advisor, Cararak Venture
• Faisal AlHarbi – SIRC
• Sultan AlDari – Saudi Electric Vehicle Academy (SEVA)
• Vertical Mobility Innovation:
Future-ready air mobility concepts were led by:
• Yvonne Winter – Founder, FlyNow Aviation (Austria)
• Dr. Musab Zohair – Head of Aviation Engineering, Prince Sultan University
• Amani AlThagafi – CEO, Way2Fly
• Capt. Essam Al Askar – CCO, GDC Middle East
• Ammar Mirza – CEO, Unified Aviation
• Fleet Electrification Forums:
Key discussions on commercial electrification and last-mile logistics were held with:
• Stephen Wood – COO, ONE MOTO
• James Luxbacher – CCO, SIXT
• Srinivas Kumar Yerrapothu – VP, IFEVA
• Noman Ali – CEO, Supply Chain Talks
• Huzaimi Nor bin Omar – Deputy Director, MyZEVA
• Smart Charging & Infrastructure:
Innovations in charging network design and accessibility were presented by:
• James Luxbacher – SIXT
• Rami Abu Hayah – CEO, CATEC
• Ahmed El Hlawany – Consultant, Ikarus Electric
• Youth Engagement & Academic Leadership:
Day 3 placed a spotlight on young and female thought leaders:
• Princess Lolowah bint Yazid Al Saud – RiseUp Saudi
• Dr. Reem Alothmany – King Abdulaziz University
• Linda Al Faisal – Youth Presenter
• Dr. Moustafa Nasralla – Innovation Expert
• Dr. Nora Mishaal Al-Otaibi – Thought Leader, Urban Innovation
• Omar Al-Jeraisy – Media Personality and Author
• Dr. Ola Al Alwan – MBC Academy
• Hassan Youssef – Real Madrid Foundation
This high-calibre program demonstrated EVS Saudi Arabia 2025’s commitment to forward-thinking, real-world problem-solving, and international collaboration firmly placing the Kingdom at the centre of the region’s sustainable mobility revolution.
Key Sponsors:
• Gold Sponsor: Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center
• Silver Sponsor: Vista Charge
• Bronze Sponsor: EVmax
Strategic and Innovation Partners:
• National Strategic Partner: EVIQ
• Prestigious Innovation Partner: ICharge
• VisionAir Partner: FlyNow
Supporting and Knowledge Partners:
• Transport General Authority - International Federation for Electric Vehicle Association (IFEVA) - Clean Energy Business Council (CEBC) - Riyadh Chamber - National Automotive & Vehicles Academy - Auto Data - Frost & Sullivan
Media Partners:
• Motory– Maqina - Mid East Information - GCC Business News - Auto World Journal – SaudiEVs - Finance World Magazine - The Technology Express – StartupNews - EV Charging Magazine - The Business Year
B2B and B2G Summary
• B2B sessions concentrated on innovation, corporate strategy, talent development, supply chain evolution, and commercial ventures.
• B2G sessions emphasized government collaboration, public infrastructure development, policy facilitation, and international economic cooperation.
The Future Is Now: Investing in Sustainable Mobility
EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 spotlighted the Kingdom’s strong readiness to lead the electric mobility transition. With ambitious national goals on the horizon, strategic investment from both private and public sectors is essential not only to meet growing demand but also to localize production, develop robust infrastructure, and foster continuous innovation.
The showcase brought together government leaders, global automakers, and clean tech pioneers, signalling a clear message. The market is open, the policy is supportive, and the momentum is real. For investors, now is the time to help shape a mobility ecosystem, one that offers long term growth, diversification, and global impact.
Aligned with Sustainability Goals
With Saudi Arabia targeting 500,000 EVs on the road by 2030 and developing one of the region’s most ambitious EV manufacturing and charging ecosystems, EVS Saudi Arabia has emerged as a crucial touchpoint for stakeholders to engage meaningfully and plan ahead.
“EVS 2025 was about substance, not scale,” said a spokesperson from MIE Events. “It was a curated forum for serious engagement and a signal that Saudi Arabia is open for EV business.”
Recharging Tomorrow: Thank You for 2025 – See You at EVS 2026
We extend our heartfelt thanks to all speakers, exhibitors, partners, media representatives, and attendees who made EVS Saudi Arabia 2025 a remarkable success. Your participation and insights played a vital role in advancing our shared vision for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected mobility future.
We look forward to welcoming you again at EVS Saudi Arabia 2026—where innovation continues to drive transformation. Stay tuned for updates and announcements at
