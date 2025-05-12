403
Limitless Immersion launches its first edition in Dubai - May 23-25
(MENAFN- PR Wonderland) A transformational experience for business leaders by a renowned business leader
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Dubai will host the first-ever Limitless Immersion, developed for ambitious entrepreneurs, executives, and high performers to experience a profound shift in mindset and personal growth. The three-day experiential event is designed to help individuals reassess their personal narratives, challenge limiting beliefs, and intentionally shape their future identities. The workshop will take place at the Conrad Hotel from the 23rd to the 25th of May.
Unlike conventional seminars or retreats, Limitless Immersion offers a structured, neuroscience-informed journey into personal transformation. It is designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, creatives, parents, and high performers who seek greater alignment between their internal potential and their external reality.
The workshop is led by Ajit Nawalkha, a globally respected leadership coach, former CEO of Mindvalley, and co-founder of Mindvalley Coach and Evercoach—acquired by Mindvalley in a multi-eight-figure deal. Over the past decade, Nawalkha has trained over 15,000 coaches globally and received more than 3,100 testimonials for his work in personal and business growth.
“Limitless is designed for people who know there’s more inside them but haven’t yet found the tools or space to bring it forward,” said Nawalkha. “It’s about learning how to stop operating on autopilot and start making conscious, empowered choices. Participants will learn to rewire mindsets, release limitations, and walk away with a blueprint to elevate their business, relationships, and well-being.”
Structured across three days, the workshop guides participants through a powerful sequence of discovery including:
Evidence-based tools for transformation:
Techniques grounded in neuroscience and psychology create real change.
Intimate Group Experience: To ensure deep connection and personalized coaching.
“This is not an event where you come to be motivated for a weekend and return to old habits,” Nawalkha added. “This is where you come to rewire the way you think, feel, and show up—for the long term.”
As the inaugural edition, the Limitless Immersion represents a bold new step in transformational experiences—offering practical, psychological, and strategic support for those ready to take control of their lives and lead from a place of intention.
