Dubai's Toll Operator Expands Digital Payment Reach To Fuel Stations

Salik, Dubai's exclusive toll gate operator, has entered into a strategic partnership with ENOC Group to enable seamless, contactless payments at fuel stations across the emirate. The agreement, formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed at ENOC's headquarters, will allow motorists to pay for fuel and services using Salik's e-wallet, with charges automatically deducted via automatic number plate recognition technology.

The collaboration marks a significant step in both companies' digital transformation strategies. Salik's CEO, Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, emphasised that the initiative reinforces the company's commitment to delivering advanced technologies that simplify transactions and improve operational efficiency. ENOC's Group CEO, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, highlighted that the partnership enhances the customer journey and opens new avenues to add value and strengthen ENOC's market position.

The MoU outlines joint technical integration efforts, a phased introduction of the new payment system across ENOC outlets, and upcoming co-branded marketing campaigns to increase public awareness. The two entities are also considering a broader strategic alliance.

This development follows Salik's implementation of a variable toll pricing system across all Salik gates, effective from January 31, 2025. The new system offers different rates for peak and off-peak hours, aiming to ease congestion and improve traffic flow during peak times.

The integration of Salik's e-wallet with ENOC's fuel stations is part of a broader push towards customer-focused mobility solutions. By offering simple and secure ways to pay, the partnership aims to make everyday life in Dubai more convenient.

The new payment system will utilise ANPR technology, already deployed by Salik at over 25 parking locations and soon expanding to 127 locations, to offer contactless payments at ENOC's retail and service network. This technology allows for automatic deduction of transaction values through vehicle number plate recognition, eliminating the need for cash or card payments.

Both companies are exploring further collaboration to extend these services across ENOC's full network, reinforcing Dubai's broader vision of a connected, smart economy. The partnership is expected to support Salik's goal to grow ancillary revenue streams and expand its role in Dubai's smart mobility infrastructure.

The agreement also includes joint marketing efforts, plans for phased technical integration, and potential for a deeper strategic partnership. ENOC, meanwhile, said the collaboration reflects its commitment to enhancing customer experience and exploring new digital revenue channels.

