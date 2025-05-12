403
Kremlin clarifies why Putin holds great respect for Trump
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin respects US President Donald Trump for his strong personality and openness to diplomatic dialogue, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. In an interview with French magazine Le Point on Wednesday, Peskov acknowledged that while Putin and Trump share common views on some issues, they also have significant differences, as both leaders prioritize their respective national interests. However, Peskov emphasized that what unites them is their mutual understanding of the importance of dialogue in solving difficult issues, something that was notably missing under the Biden administration.
Peskov also reflected on Trump’s resilience in the face of scandals during his first term, including two impeachments, noting that Trump’s ability to recover demonstrated his strength as a political leader and his robust personality.
When asked if Putin’s respect for Trump stemmed from this, Peskov confirmed, saying, “Putin, being a strong man himself, appreciates strong men.”
In recent weeks, the Trump administration has worked toward improving US-Russia relations and resolving the Ukraine conflict, with both sides praising the diplomatic efforts. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that America now has a clearer understanding of Russia’s position on the crisis, which includes demands for Ukraine’s neutrality, demilitarization, and recognition of new territorial realities. On the same day, Trump mentioned that he anticipated having an easier time negotiating with Ukraine's President Zelensky than with Putin, signaling plans to meet with the Russian leader after his upcoming Middle East trip in mid-May.
