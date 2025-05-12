403
Moderate Quake Rocks China's Xizang, Miraculously No Casualties Affirmed
(MENAFN) State media announced that a 5.5-magnitude earthquake rattled southwest China's Xizang autonomous region in the early hours of Monday. Fortunately, initial reports indicate no casualties resulting from the seismic event.
According to a Chinese news agency, the earthquake's epicenter was located in Lhaze county, within the larger prefecture-level city of Xigaze. The tremor struck at 5:11 a.m. local time (2111 GMT on Sunday). The precise coordinates of the epicenter were recorded at 28.91 degrees north latitude and 87.54 degrees east longitude.
The China Earthquake Networks Center reported that the earthquake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers, or approximately 6.2 miles, beneath the Earth's surface.
Following the earthquake, authorities swiftly mobilized emergency response teams to assess the situation. Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the epicenter to evaluate potential damage and provide assistance if needed. As of the initial reports, there were no immediate indications of significant damage to infrastructure in the affected area. Authorities are expected to continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.
