Senkron Digital Showcases CyberPact Service at GISEC Global 2025
(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Dubai – Senkron Digital took part in GISEC Global 2025, held between May 6–8 in Dubai. This premier event, focused exclusively on digital security and cyber technologies, provided a platform for the company to present its CyberPact Security® service, specifically developed for operational technology (OT) systems, to a global audience.
With active field operations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America, Senkron Digital used its presence at GISEC to reinforce its ambition to expand in the Middle East market. The company aims to elevate the visibility of CyberPact in this strategic region and position itself as a trusted cybersecurity partner for critical infrastructure operators.
CyberPact: Proactive OT Cybersecurity for Critical Operations
Under the umbrella of CyberPact Security®, Senkron Digital offers advanced cybersecurity services tailored for OT environments:
-CyberPact OT SOC®: A 24/7 security operations center delivering real-time threat monitoring and incident response.
-CyberPact Audit®: In-depth assessments for identifying vulnerabilities and ensuring regulatory compliance across critical infrastructure.
These services are specifically designed to support the unique needs of critical infrastructure. CyberPact enables organizations to run securely and without interruption through real-time detection and rapid response capabilities by ensuring operational continuity and regulatory alignment.
Senkron Digital: A Trusted Partner in Digital Transformation
Headquartered in Amsterdam and Istanbul, Senkron Digital develops AI-powered optimization and OT cybersecurity solutions to drive digital transformation across industries. With more than 6,000 MW of energy infrastructure and over 20,000 assets under management, the company stands out as a reliable partner in the digitalization journey of the energy and infrastructure sectors.
As of 2024, the company rebranded from “Senkron Energy Digital Services” to the more streamlined and globally resonant “Senkron Digital.” With flagship solutions like OnePact and CyberPact, it continues to lead the way in shaping the future of digital infrastructure.
Ali İnal, Managing Director at Senkron Digital, commented: “GISEC Global is not only an opportunity to explore a new market, but also a strategic milestone in positioning our cybersecurity expertise globally. Protecting critical infrastructure is no longer optional—it’s essential.”
Remi Ramcharan, Vice President of Sales, Business Development, and Marketing, added: “Our services go beyond threat prevention—we build long-term resilience alongside our partners. In the world of operational technology, security requires clarity, precision, and intelligence.”
GISEC Global 2025 marks a strategic turning point for Senkron Digital, showcasing how the company’s cybersecurity vision resonates in the Middle East and beyond.
