ISS A/S Reduces Treasury Shares To Less Than 5% Of Share Capital


2025-05-12 02:33:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 12 May 2025
No. 32/2025

ISS A/S reduces treasury shares to less than 5% of share capital

In accordance with Section 31 of the Capital Market Act, it is hereby announced that ISS A/S as of today owns a total of 3,087,915 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1, hence less than 5% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the Company.
The decrease in number of treasury shares is a consequence of the share capital reduction resolved by the Company's Annual General Meeting on 11 April 2024, which was effected today cf. Company announcement no. 31.

For investor enquiries
 Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

For media enquiries
 Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call“placemakers”. In 2024, Group revenue was DKK 83.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit


  • ISS announcement - Treasury shares

