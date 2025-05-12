ISS A/S Reduces Treasury Shares To Less Than 5% Of Share Capital
Copenhagen, 12 May 2025
No. 32/2025
ISS A/S reduces treasury shares to less than 5% of share capital
In accordance with Section 31 of the Capital Market Act, it is hereby announced that ISS A/S as of today owns a total of 3,087,915 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1, hence less than 5% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the Company.
The decrease in number of treasury shares is a consequence of the share capital reduction resolved by the Company's Annual General Meeting on 11 April 2024, which was effected today cf. Company announcement no. 31.
For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89
