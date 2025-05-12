403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Philippines Midterm Elections Reflect Political Divides
(MENAFN) Voting commenced across the Philippines on Monday in pivotal midterm elections, as millions of citizens flocked to polling centers to select new local officials, including mayors, provincial governors, and members of the House of Representatives, according to local news outlets.
Leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. participated in the electoral process by casting his ballot at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School located in Batac City, Ilocos Norte, as stated by the media.
He was joined by his mother, the former first lady Imelda Marcos, and his sister, Irene Marcos-Araneta.
The elections involve over 18,000 roles, spanning from national legislative seats to closely contested local positions.
They are broadly viewed as a barometer for the ongoing rivalry between President Marcos and ousted Vice President Sara Duterte.
Sara Duterte, whose father is the former President Rodrigo Duterte — currently detained and facing charges at the International Criminal Court for supposed "crimes against humanity" — was removed from office in February.
She was impeached on allegations of "misuse of funds, unexplained wealth and betrayal of public trust."
A total of 12 senators chosen in this election will serve as part of the 24-member Senate, which will function as the jury in Sara Duterte’s impeachment hearing scheduled for July.
The outcome could lead to her being permanently disqualified from holding public office.
Meanwhile, despite being held in The Hague, Rodrigo Duterte continues to be a candidate for mayor in his home city of Davao, where he is expected to regain his previous position with ease.
In order to remain a viable contender for a future presidential bid, Sara Duterte must secure the support of at least nine senators from the 24-seat Senate during the upcoming trial.
Leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr. participated in the electoral process by casting his ballot at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School located in Batac City, Ilocos Norte, as stated by the media.
He was joined by his mother, the former first lady Imelda Marcos, and his sister, Irene Marcos-Araneta.
The elections involve over 18,000 roles, spanning from national legislative seats to closely contested local positions.
They are broadly viewed as a barometer for the ongoing rivalry between President Marcos and ousted Vice President Sara Duterte.
Sara Duterte, whose father is the former President Rodrigo Duterte — currently detained and facing charges at the International Criminal Court for supposed "crimes against humanity" — was removed from office in February.
She was impeached on allegations of "misuse of funds, unexplained wealth and betrayal of public trust."
A total of 12 senators chosen in this election will serve as part of the 24-member Senate, which will function as the jury in Sara Duterte’s impeachment hearing scheduled for July.
The outcome could lead to her being permanently disqualified from holding public office.
Meanwhile, despite being held in The Hague, Rodrigo Duterte continues to be a candidate for mayor in his home city of Davao, where he is expected to regain his previous position with ease.
In order to remain a viable contender for a future presidential bid, Sara Duterte must secure the support of at least nine senators from the 24-seat Senate during the upcoming trial.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment