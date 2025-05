Garabagh's Healing Potential Opens New Doors For Azerbaijan's Wellness Economy

Health tourism, once considered a niche within the global tourism sector, is now growing into a lucrative industry that offers year-round benefits. Unlike seasonal tourism, health travel often involves longer stays, making it a particularly appealing prospect for countries aiming to boost their non-traditional economic sectors. So how can this model be applied in Azerbaijan?

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%