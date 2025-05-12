Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Garabagh's Healing Potential Opens New Doors For Azerbaijan's Wellness Economy

Garabagh's Healing Potential Opens New Doors For Azerbaijan's Wellness Economy


2025-05-12 01:05:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Health tourism, once considered a niche within the global tourism sector, is now growing into a lucrative industry that offers year-round benefits. Unlike seasonal tourism, health travel often involves longer stays, making it a particularly appealing prospect for countries aiming to boost their non-traditional economic sectors. So how can this model be applied in Azerbaijan?

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN12052025000195011045ID1109535464

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search