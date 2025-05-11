MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) JCB and Arab Bank launch JCB merchant acquiring operations across Jordan

TOKYO & AMMAN, May 12, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd. and Arab Bank plc are delighted to announce the launch of the JCB merchant acquiring operations across Jordan, enabling JCB cardmembers to make payments seamlessly through Arab Bank's POS terminal network.







Mr. Yacoub Matouk, Head of Consumer Banking at Arab Bank, said:“Through this cooperation with JCB, we aim to expand the electronic payment methods in Jordan.” He added:“At Arab Bank, we continue to offer innovative banking solutions and services that meet diverse needs and align with our digital transformation strategy to reinforce the digital banking services both locally and regionally.”

Mr. Yuichiro Kadowaki, Managing Director of JCB CARD INTERNATIONAL (SOUTHASIA) Pvt. Ltd., commented:“Jordan is one of the most attractive travel destinations for JCB cardmembers. With the Kingdom's iconic sites, such as Petra, one of the seven wonders of the world, and the Dead Sea, the country is a very interesting tourist destination, and I am delighted that we have entered into this partnership with Arab Bank. This will indeed cater to both the business and tourist needs of our cardmembers.”

