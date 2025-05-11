Gaza Faces Famine, Health Collapse Amid Intensifying Israeli Siege, Bombardment

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Gaza Strip is facing a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis, as famine grips the enclave under a prolonged Israeli siege that has blocked humanitarian aid since March 2. According to the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, 14 elderly Palestinians died last week alone from hunger, malnutrition, and lack of medical care.

In a statement issued Saturday from Geneva, the rights group warned of a“silent death” sweeping through Gaza's elderly and children, attributing the conditions to deliberate policies by Israel. It described starvation and medical deprivation as tools of a“systematic genocide” that has persisted for more than 19 months.

The worsening famine is compounded by the near-total collapse of the healthcare system. Gaza's Ministry of Health reported that around 1,500 people have lost their vision due to war-related injuries and the unavailability of medical supplies, with an additional 4,000 at risk.

Abdelsalam Sabah, Director of Gaza's Eye Hospital, stated in an official release that the hospital's surgical capacity is critically strained.“We currently have only three worn-out surgical scissors, reused multiple times, posing serious risks to patients' lives,” he said. Essential materials like hyaluronic acid and fine surgical sutures are nearly exhausted, rendering vital eye surgeries impossible.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes and shelling continue unabated. In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported 19 deaths and 81 injuries. Since the resumption of major hostilities on March 18, 2,720 people have been killed and 7,513 wounded. The cumulative toll since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, now exceeds 52,829 dead and 119,554 injured, marking one of the deadliest episodes in the region's modern history.

Amid the escalating crisis, political tensions flared as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas firmly rejected any form of U.S. or foreign governance in Gaza. Speaking during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Abbas revealed that the Palestinian leadership had communicated its clear opposition to any proposals involving displacement or foreign administration of the territory.

His comments responded to controversial remarks by US President Donald Trump, who recently floated the idea of transforming Gaza into a“New French Riviera”-a vision widely interpreted as a thinly veiled attempt to alter the region's demographic makeup.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, however, voiced support for a U.S. plan to distribute aid in Gaza, as presented by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.“Israel fully supports the Trump administration's plan,” Sa'ar said during a press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. However, he clarified that Israel would not participate in its implementation. No operational details or assurances regarding aid delivery have been disclosed.

With the humanitarian situation worsening and diplomatic progress stalled, hopes now rest on President Trump's expected visit to the region, where he is reportedly preparing to unveil a broader peace proposal. Still, analysts remain skeptical, citing entrenched positions and high geopolitical stakes that make a near-term resolution unlikely.

For now, Gaza's crisis deepens, with international observers warning that the territory is on the brink of a full-scale famine and medical catastrophe-conditions that many describe as an unfolding genocide.