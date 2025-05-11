GAFI To Host Service-Exporting Startups In Free Zones

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) will, for the first time, host service-exporting startups within its free zones, offering them a suite of benefits including simplified procedures and full customs and tax exemptions, according to GAFI CEO Hossam Heiba.

The announcement was made during the opening session of the RiseUp Summit 2025, held under the theme“Empowering Startups: Supporting Government Policies.” The session featured senior representatives from Egypt's economic and entrepreneurial ecosystem, including Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority; Sherif El-Kilany, Deputy Minister of Finance for Tax Policies; Tamer Taha, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisor to the Minister of Planning; and Donia Ghunaim, Vice President of N Gage Consulting.

Heiba stated that approximately 9,000 square meters of administrative and operational office space will be made available to startups. The initiative focuses on attracting companies specializing in software exports and artificial intelligence applications. To foster a supportive environment, GAFI will ensure the presence of key auxiliary services such as consulting, legal, and marketing firms-improving startups' chances of success and facilitating access to global markets.

He also reviewed GAFI's long-standing efforts to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem, beginning with the launch of the Bedaya Entrepreneurship and SME Development Center 15 years ago, followed by the creation of Egypt Ventures in partnership with the Ministry of International Cooperation. Additionally, the Authority hosts the Permanent Unit for Entrepreneurship and Startups, which coordinates cross-sector collaboration and delivers comprehensive support to early-stage businesses.

“These initiatives have helped develop a cohesive support system for startups and continuously improved the incentive packages available to entrepreneurs, aligning with the evolving dynamics of the sector,” Heiba said.

He also announced that GAFI has launched a fast-track system for company establishment, allowing entrepreneurs to register a single-member company electronically in just two hours. Founders will also benefit from premium services at Investor Services Centers at no additional cost.

International expansion is a key part of GAFI's vision. Heiba emphasized ongoing coordination with the European Union, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco to support Egyptian startups entering those markets. This includes measures to prevent double taxation, overcome protectionist policies, and provide administrative and promotional support during initial market entry. GAFI also aims to attract foreign investment from these regions into Egypt's startup landscape.

On the legislative front, Heiba revealed that a new law establishing and regulating Financial and Business Zones is set to be issued this year. The legislation will position Egypt as a regional hub for investment funds, particularly venture capital, enabling both local and foreign financing to flow more effectively into Egyptian startups.