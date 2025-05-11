Budh Purnima 2025: From Schools, Banks To Stock Market - What's Open Or Closed On Monday, May 12?
Here's a list of what's open and closed on Buddha Purnima -Budh Purnima 2025: Banks
Banks in some parts of the country will be closed on Monday, May 12 2025, according to the RBI calendar. Banks will remain shut in cities including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar on Monday.Budh Purnima 2025: Schools
Schools across the country, including states and union territories such as Delhi. Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, etc will remain closed on Monday, May 12, due to Budh Purnima.Budh Purnima 2025: Stock market
The Indian stock market will remain open on 12 May 2025, which means that the market will operate as usual on Budh Purnima 2025. This means NSE and BSE will remain open on Monday.
