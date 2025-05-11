Russian Army Launches Airstrike On Synelnykove District, Leaving Two Injured
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russians targeted the Velykomykhailivka community in the Synelnykove district. Two men were wounded, one of whom is in serious condition," Lysak stated.
The injured individuals are receiving urgent medical care as doctors work to stabilize their condition.Read also: Russian drone strikes car in Kharkiv region, injuring couple
The airstrike also caused damage to private homes and vehicles in the area.
As reported, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district earlier in the day.
