عربي


Russian Army Launches Airstrike On Synelnykove District, Leaving Two Injured

2025-05-11 07:05:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army dropped an aerial guided bomb on the Synelnykove district, injuring two men.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians targeted the Velykomykhailivka community in the Synelnykove district. Two men were wounded, one of whom is in serious condition," Lysak stated.

The injured individuals are receiving urgent medical care as doctors work to stabilize their condition.

The airstrike also caused damage to private homes and vehicles in the area.

As reported, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district earlier in the day.

