India’S Fight Against Terrorism Will Continue: Tripura CM Manik Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, May 11 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that India's fight against terrorism would continue in future too.

The Chief Minister, who according to the senior officials regularly monitors the India-Bangladesh border situation with Tripura, said that all the security and other agencies both at the state and national level are closely monitoring the situation.

“Appropriate action would be taken as and when the situation arises,” Saha, who holds the home portfolio, told the media.

Reacting to the reports of Pakistan's violation of ceasefire even after their commitment to stop firing towards India, the Chief Minister said:“Let us see the situation.”

He said that he has requested the Central and state forces to work in synchronisation in dealing with the present situation arising in view of the India-Pakistan tensions.

The Chief Minister said that during a meeting with the senior security officials, he had requested security officials in the state to maintain close coordination among them to deal with the border-related issues and other related developments in view of the tension between India and Pakistan.

“We are working under the direction of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence Minister (Rajnath Singh) and External Affairs (S. Jaishankar), and other leaders are working closely in dealing with the prevailing situation,” Saha had told the media.

“Situation across Tripura is completely normal and no cause for concern,” the Chief Minister said.

Tripura, which has an 856 km border with Bangladesh, is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country.

A BSF official said that the border guarding troops have enhanced vigilance and intensified their domination along the International Border since the violence and unrest in the neighbouring nation began last year.

“We have further strengthened our vigilance and security after the Pahalgam terror attack and in view of the ongoing troubles between India and Pakistan,” the official said, adding that senior BSF officials frequently visit the bordering areas and monitor the border situation on a round-the-clock basis.