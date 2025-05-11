Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Leo XIV Calls For 'Building Bridges' In First Address - AFP

Leo XIV Calls For 'Building Bridges' In First Address - AFP


2025-05-11 02:15:16
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) VATICAN CITY - Pope Leo XIV called Thursday for the world to "build bridges" and for peace for "all peoples", as he addressed the crowds in St Peter's Square following his election.
The new pontiff urged people to "build bridges through dialogue, through encounter, to come together as one people, always in peace", before paying homage to his predecessor, Pope Francis

MENAFN11052025000028011005ID1109534449

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search