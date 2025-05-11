403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A French Delegation Visits Abu Nseir Health Center To Review The Neonatal Hip Dysplasia Screening Program
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - On behalf of the Minister of Health, His Excellency the Secretary General of the Ministry of Health welcomed the French Ambassador to Jordan and the Regional Director of the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) to attend the national screening campaign for developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH) in Abu Nseir Comprehensive health center in the capital Amman and to observe part of a specialized training on the Graf diagnosis methodology, as part of a three-year project implemented by NGO La Chaîne de l'Espoir for a total amount of 1.8 million euros, with support from AFD in the shape of a 880 000 euro contribution. The visit falls within a broader initiative to address the burden of DDH in Jordan. DDH, a condition where the hip joint does not form properly in newborns, can lead to serious mobility challenges, chronic pain, and early arthritis if not detected and treated promptly. Globally, DDH affects about 1 to 2 per 1,000 live births, but initial data from Jordan indicate a significantly higher prevalence, underscoring the urgent need for early and systematic screening programs. In His opening Remarks, the Secretary General H.E Dr Raed AlShboul stated, "Trainings and early detection campaigns represent a significant effort to activate the pathway for identifying developmental hip dysplasia, with the aim of improving children's health. Early diagnosis and intervention are essential to ensure every child achieves safe growth and development, and to prevent future disabilities." The French Ambassador H.E M Alexis le Cour Grandmaison emphasized the importance of collaboration in the health sector, saying, "This initiative is a testament to the strong and multifaceted partnership between France and Jordan. Investing in early diagnosis and care protects not only children's health but also their future opportunities." The Head of Mission at La Chaîne de l'Espoir, Anthony Hahn, added, "Through this project, we are building lasting capacity within the Jordanian health system. Our goal is to make early DDH detection and intervention an integral part of primary healthcare services." The AFD Regional Director Mr Yves Guicquero remarked, "By supporting preventive healthcare initiatives like this one, we are laying the foundation for more resilient, inclusive, and effective healthcare systems across the region." Following the opening remarks, Dr. Hadeel Al-Sayegh, Director of Women and Child Health Directorate at the Ministry of Health, presented an overview of the national DDH screening program. She highlighted the integration of different components of the project and stressed that when DDH is detected within the first few months of life, non-surgical treatments-such as harnesses and braces-are often highly successful, sparing children from complex surgeries and preserving their mobility for life. After the presentation, the delegation toured the health center, led by Dr. Areej Hijjawi, Head of Child Health Department at the Ministry of Health, who walked them through the patient journey from reception to diagnosis and reviewed the workflow in place to ensure quality and efficiency. She emphasized that these efforts contribute to delivering a safe and holistic experience for children and their families. During the visit, the delegation observed a practical training session, where healthcare providers performed specialized ultrasound screenings for infants, and attended a training session designed to strengthen local capacity in diagnosing DDH using the internationally recognized Graf method. Dr. Marwan Abu Hashem, orthopedic surgeon and one of the healthcare professionals trained through the project, shared, "The Graf method training provided me with significant experience in early detection of DDH and empowered me to pass that knowledge on by training and inspiring other doctors in applying these skills to improve early diagnosis and patient care." For some families, the campaign has already had life-changing impact.“Thank God I attended this session,” said Alia Obied, 55 years old, from Al Mafraq.“Because of it, I took my granddaughter to be examined and she was diagnosed and treated for DDH.” Early diagnosis remains critical; when DDH is detected within the first months of life, non-invasive treatments like harnesses are often highly successful, sparing children the need for complex surgeries and preserving their mobility for life. The delegation's visit reaffirmed the shared commitment to advancing child health and strengthening healthcare services in Jordan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment