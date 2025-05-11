Government Approves Incentive Package To Support Jordan's Film Industry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 11 (Petra) -- The Council of Ministers approved a comprehensive financial incentive package on Sunday aimed at supporting the local film industry to boost Jordan's stance as a regional and international hub for film-making.The initiative seeks to transform Jordan into a premier destination for filmmakers, fostering a significant leap in its regional and global competitiveness in the film sector. The country's diverse filming locations, skilled local workforce and advanced infrastructure are key assets highlighted in this strategic effort.The new incentives include an expanded cash rebate system for film projects, ranging from 25% to 45% of qualifying expenses within Jordan. The rebate rate depends on the project's scale and its incorporation of local cultural elements.For projects with expenditures exceeding $10 million that feature Jordanian cultural content, a rebate of up to 45% can be awarded based on a points system evaluating the project's artistic, cultural and economic value.The rebate rate for domestic projects with spending over $500,000 has been increased from 10% to 30%, aiming to empower Jordanian producers and stimulate local film production growth.This package is part of broader government efforts to support high-value, non-traditional sectors, aligning with the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision.One of its main goals is to expand the contribution of creative industries to Jordan's GDP by developing production infrastructure, nurturing talent and enhancing the country's competitiveness on the international stage.The incentives are expected to boost job opportunities in the sector by approximately 35% and attract foreign direct investment exceeding $32 million annually.They will promote film tourism by highlighting Jordanian sites featured in productions and contribute to the global dissemination of Jordanian culture through the integration of local heritage into artistic narratives.The measures aim to strengthen Jordan's technical infrastructure and readiness to host large-scale international productions.Renowned international films such as The Martian, Aladdin, Dune Part 1 and Dune Part 2 have utilised Jordan's iconic locations, particularly Wadi Rum and Petra, helping to establish the kingdom as a preferred destination for filmmakers worldwide.