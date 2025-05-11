Ministry Of Finance Clinches Three Excellence In Procurement & Supply Awards 2025

Ministry awarded“Overall Winner,”“Best Collaborative Teamwork Project,” and“Sustainable Procurement Project of the Year Award”

H.E. Mariam Al Amiri:“We are committed to developing a flexible work environment built on cross-functional integration and innovative solutions”

Adding yet another feather to its cap, the Ministry of Finance has clinched three Excellence in Procurement & Supply Awards 2025 from the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS). The awards were in recognition of the Ministry's leading practices in procurement and supply chain management within the government's digital procurement system.

The achievement has been made possible thanks to the Ministry's ongoing efforts to modernize institutional workflows, implement world-class procurement standards, and incorporate sustainability principles into government operations.

Competing against government, semi-government, and private sector entities from across the MENA region and the world, the Ministry's win will further enhance confidence in the federal government's policies, procedures, and systems and affirm their alignment with innovative global standards and their strong international competitiveness.

The awards were received on behalf of the Ministry by Her Excellency Mariam Mohammed Hassan Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Government Finance Management at the Ministry of Finance.

Responsible Procurement Practices:

H.E. Mariam Mohammed Hassan Al Amiri emphasised that winning the Procurement and Supply Excellence Awards reflects the Ministry's commitment to developing a modern, agile organisational environment that prioritises integration and innovation while adhering to international best practices in procurement management.

“The Ministry of Finance's teams have worked relentlessly to turn strategic objectives into actionable initiatives,” she said. This has led to creating an effective procurement system that enhances spending efficiency and delivers value for money.

Her Excellency added:“CIPS Awards are among the most prestigious global honours in the field, and winning three of them reaffirms that our approach to strengthening our global position through transparency and sustainability is paying off. We will continue to develop the capabilities of our teams and expand institutional partnerships to improve wise procurement practices and leverage them as a strategic tool to support sustainable development.”

Award categories:

Among the honours, the Ministry received the distinguished title of“Overall Winner,”, which recognises outstanding excellence in procurement and supply chain management. The category evaluates a wide range of criteria, including the adoption of advanced digital systems, artificial intelligence applications, and e-procurement platforms, as well as forward-looking policies, sustainability and governance standards, and the responsible use of public funds

Presented by the CIPS, the award demonstrates the Ministry's integrated approach to procurement, its commitment to digital governance, and its success in driving strategic alignment across federal entities

The Ministry was also honoured with the Best Collaborative Teamwork Project award, which highlights initiatives delivered through effective role distribution and cross-functional cooperation. This accolade recognises procurement teams that achieve impactful results, such as sourcing innovation or process improvements, through strong internal and external partnerships.

Rounding out the trio, the Ministry earned the Sustainable Procurement Project of the Year Award, honouring initiatives with significant positive impacts on environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

This award recognises the ministry's leadership in driving procurement projects that contribute meaningfully to these areas, whether led by procurement teams or as part of organisational efforts, emphasising the pivotal role of supply chain management in achieving sustainable development goals.

Founded in the United Kingdom, the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) is one of the world's leading organisations specialising in procurement and supply chain management.

With a membership of over 70,000 professionals across 180 countries, CIPS brings together specialists and decision-makers from both the public and private sectors, as well as technical systems companies specialising in procurement.

The Institute dedicates its efforts to sustainability, digital transformation, and competency development within the procurement field, further solidifying its role as a strategic partner to governments and institutions worldwide.