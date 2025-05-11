403
Erdogan, Macron Discuss Peace Efforts on Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to talk about their bilateral relations and global as well as regional issues, based on a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate released on Sunday.
During their conversation, Erdogan emphasized that a “historic turning point” had been reached in the efforts to bring an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
He highlighted the importance of taking advantage of this moment to achieve peace, as per the directorate’s statement.
“Türkiye is ready to contribute in any way, including hosting negotiations, to help establish a ceasefire and permanent peace,” Erdogan added.
Erdogan also underscored the need for continued collaboration with France to kick-start long-term peace talks and support Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts after the war.
This phone call came after a press briefing in Moscow, where Russian Leader Vladimir Putin suggested resuming direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey, starting Thursday.
Putin further mentioned that he had a scheduled discussion with Leader Erdogan "tomorrow" to request his approval for hosting the negotiations in Turkey.
Erdogan, a long-time advocate for resolving the conflict, has consistently offered Turkey as a venue for peace talks and pledged to do everything in its power to help find a solution.
Turkey has maintained strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine, giving it a unique position to mediate.
