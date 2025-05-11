Secured Own Airspace, Penetrated Chinese-Made Systems In Pak: Expert Praises India’S Air Defence

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) India's air defence system, in the wake of fierce India-Pakistan showdown in the skies, has come as the shining example of the country's military might in bringing enemies to its knees and is also garnering the international spotlight, with many defence experts weighing in their praise.

Noted defence analyst John Spencer, taking note of India's modern air defence said that the country not only defended its own airspace but also pierced through Chinese-made systems fielded by Pakistan, with ease and precision.

In an article titled "Air Defense in the Modern Era: No Silver Bullets, Only Layers", Spencer says that the defense is not about what you buy – but it's about what you integrate.

Praising India's military preparedness, he says“In recent weeks, India has demonstrated the evolving nature of modern air defense-not only in defending its own airspace with a robust, layered architecture, but also in successfully penetrating the Chinese-made systems fielded by its adversary, Pakistan. It's a reminder that defence is not about what you buy -- it's about what you integrate.”

He said India's homegrown platforms like Akash and QRSAM, paired with Israeli Barak-8 systems and the Russian-made S-400 provided it a seamless, layered protection while Pakistan's defence prowess remained just a 'boast on paper'.

“Across the border, Pakistan fields primarily Chinese-built systems like the HQ-9/P (a long-range SAM akin to the S-300), LY-80, and FM-90. These systems are capable on paper, but as India has shown, effective penetration is possible through a mix of electronic warfare, kinetic strikes, and doctrinal agility.”

Notably, for three consecutive nights after India's military strikes on May 7, Pakistan tried to hit military targets in India but all those were repulsed and neutralized by the armed forces. In response to Pakistani provocation, it also breached through terror-sponsor nation with full precision, causing widescale damage and destruction.