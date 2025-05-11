Quick‐Commerce Reaches The Garage: Ride N Repair Begins 30‐Minute Spare‐Parts Delivery And Installation

Quick Commerce for Cars and Bikes

Ride N Repair

Startup Ride N Repair turns quick‐commerce into 30‐min curbside car and bike fixes, delivering genuine parts plus installation.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ride N Repair today announced the nationwide rollout of a quick‐commerce model that delivers and installs common vehicle spare parts at the breakdown site within 30 minutes. The service, already credited with more than 50,000 roadside repairs, integrates live inventory feeds from micro‐warehouses with certified mobile technicians to shorten average downtime from over an hour to fewer than 30 minutes.“Indian motorists lose valuable time when a simple belt or hose is unavailable at the roadside,” said Lakshya Khurana , Chief Executive Officer of Ride N Repair.“By treating spare parts like any other on‐demand item, this platform supplies the correct component and a qualified installer in a single trip.”Key factsCoverage: Started with Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Pune - soon expanding to more cities.Service volume: 50,000 roadside interventions since launch in 2023Response time: Median curb‐to‐fix interval of 28 minutes (internal telemetry)Inventory scope: 100 high‐failure stock‐keeping units (SKUs) stored in micro‐hubs and partner outletsHow the model operatesA mechanic on‐site identifies the required part and places an in‐app order.The nearest stocked hub receives the request and dispatches a runner with the component.The mechanic completes installation curb‐side; payment and a GST‐compliant invoice are processed within the application.All labour rates and part prices appear in the customer interface before work begins, and a short video of each repair is automatically archived for quality assurance. According to internal user‐experience data, the platform maintains an average customer rating of 4.8 out of 5.Early performance indicators1) Bengaluru (Kormangala)Part: Clutch cable, Royal EnfieldTime: 29 min2) Pune (Pimpri-Chinchwad)Part: Radiator hose, Maruti SwiftTime: 26 min3) Delhi (NH‐48)Part: Brake shoe, Honda ActivaTime: 21 min“Replacing a ₹200 component should not require a tow truck,” added Shubham Tyagi , Co‐Founder and Chief Operating Officer.“A network of micro‐stores and two‐wheeler couriers keeps high‐failure parts in motion, rather than on a shelf.”Next stepsRide N Repair is finalising a Series A funding round to triple its micro‐hub footprint by March 2026. Pilot programmes are planned for the Gulf region and the United States, where roadside waits commonly exceed one hour. Indian operations will remain the first market for feature updates and inventory expansion.About Ride N RepairFounded in 2023, Ride N Repair is a Bengaluru‐based technology company that provides on‐demand vehicle repair with 30‐minute spare‐parts delivery and installation. The service is available in 27 Indian cities and covers motorcycles, scooters, and passenger cars.

Lakshya Khurana

Ride N Repair

+91 120 523 2850

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.