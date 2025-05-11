403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin says ‘only trust primary sources’ on US-Russia discussions
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has advised the public to rely solely on official sources for information regarding discussions between Russia and the United States about the Ukraine conflict, warning of widespread misinformation. In an interview with RIA Novosti on Tuesday, Peskov responded to a Financial Times report that claimed President Vladimir Putin proposed freezing the conflict along current front lines during a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
"Many false reports are circulating, even from reputable outlets," Peskov said, emphasizing the importance of consulting direct sources.
Meanwhile, Yury Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy advisor, confirmed that Witkoff is scheduled to visit Moscow again later this week, marking his fourth trip as part of the ongoing US diplomatic initiative. The talks are part of President Donald Trump’s effort to broker a resolution, with Trump promising to reveal a detailed plan within days.
Despite these developments, the Kremlin remains cautious. Peskov reiterated that the complexity of the situation makes setting firm deadlines unrealistic. Moscow has repeatedly stated that any peace deal must reflect current conditions on the ground and address core issues, including Ukraine's ambition to join NATO.
Russia has also warned that a mere pause in hostilities would only give the West time to rearm Ukraine’s military, and it insists that talks must lead to a lasting solution, not a temporary truce. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed Washington’s frustration last week, saying that if no resolution is in sight, the US might “move on.”
"Many false reports are circulating, even from reputable outlets," Peskov said, emphasizing the importance of consulting direct sources.
Meanwhile, Yury Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy advisor, confirmed that Witkoff is scheduled to visit Moscow again later this week, marking his fourth trip as part of the ongoing US diplomatic initiative. The talks are part of President Donald Trump’s effort to broker a resolution, with Trump promising to reveal a detailed plan within days.
Despite these developments, the Kremlin remains cautious. Peskov reiterated that the complexity of the situation makes setting firm deadlines unrealistic. Moscow has repeatedly stated that any peace deal must reflect current conditions on the ground and address core issues, including Ukraine's ambition to join NATO.
Russia has also warned that a mere pause in hostilities would only give the West time to rearm Ukraine’s military, and it insists that talks must lead to a lasting solution, not a temporary truce. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed Washington’s frustration last week, saying that if no resolution is in sight, the US might “move on.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment