Traditional Medicine Key To Achieve Universal Health Coverage: Ayush Ministry

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The government has emphasised the growing relevance of traditional medicine in achieving universal health coverage and advancing the goals of 'One Health and Sustainable Development,' it was announced on Sunday.

The sixth meeting of the Group of Friends of Traditional Medicine (GFTM) was successfully held at the Permanent Mission of India (PMI) in Geneva.

The meeting brought together ambassador's representatives from various countries committed to strengthening the role of traditional medicine in global healthcare systems, according to Ayush Ministry.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, delivered a keynote address virtually that underscored India's leadership and commitment in promoting evidence-based traditional medicine across the world.

He reaffirmed India's commitment through Ministry of Ayush with initiatives like the National AYUSH Mission, the integrative model of Ayush Arogya Mandirs, insurance coverage for traditional medicine, and collaborative research with premier institutions like DBT, DST, ICMR, and CSIR.

He also highlighted India's focus on emerging domains such as AI, genomics, and bioinformatics in traditional medicine - reflected in the global technical meeting on AI applications in traditional medicine underscoring the country's role in safeguarding traditional knowledge, enhancing capacity, and promoting equitable global health.

“The Group of Friends of Traditional Medicine (GFTM) was created by India in May 2023. This informal platform allows WHO member states to discuss and support the integration of traditional medicine into health systems,” he said, calling for greater collaboration, knowledge exchange, and research partnerships.

India's Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, which hosted the meeting, reaffirmed its commitment to furthering international cooperation on traditional and integrative healthcare solutions, in alignment with WHO guidelines and national policies.

With platforms like GFTM and the leadership of the Ministry of Ayush, India is not only preserving its traditional wellness heritage but also reshaping the future of global health - one that is inclusive, preventive, and deeply rooted in the wisdom of nature.

The gathering supported key global initiatives - particularly the WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034 and the upcoming Second WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit, to be held in India from December 2-4, 2025.

