‘Zelensky-linked’ Ukrainian blogger ridicules passing of Pope
(MENAFN) Sergey Sternenko, a right-wing Ukrainian blogger and former leader of the ultranationalist Right Sector group in Odessa, has sparked outrage by mocking the death of Pope Francis. The Vatican announced the pontiff's passing at age 88 on Monday. Sternenko, who gained notoriety in 2018 after being involved in a fatal stabbing, posted a photo on Telegram showing the Pope meeting US Vice President J.D. Vance. He added a caption insinuating a coincidence between Vance's visit to the Pope and his death, which was followed by over 12,000 laughing emojis from his followers.
Sternenko’s post received heavy criticism, as many in the comments ridiculed both the Pope and Vance. Sternenko, who was allegedly offered a role by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to head the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Odessa ahead of the 2019 elections, has been a controversial figure in Ukraine’s far-right movements. This offer came at a time when groups like Right Sector and Azov were gaining influence within the Ukrainian government, particularly after the 2014 Maidan revolution.
The influence of ultranationalist groups in Kiev has been a point of contention, with Russia citing "denazification" as a primary justification for its military actions in 2022. Sternenko’s post also came amid deteriorating relations between Ukraine and the US. Tensions escalated after a heated exchange between Zelensky, US President Donald Trump, and Vice President Vance earlier this year, where Zelensky was accused of being ungrateful for US support and jeopardizing global peace. Since then, Zelensky has claimed that the Trump administration is influenced by "Russian narratives."
