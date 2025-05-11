403
Kremlin voices remarks on extending Easter ceasefire
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not issued any orders to extend the Easter ceasefire with Ukraine. In an interview on Sunday, just hours before the temporary truce was set to expire, Peskov confirmed that the 30-hour ceasefire would end as planned at midnight.
The ceasefire, announced by Putin on Saturday, was intended to last through Easter. The Russian president called on Ukraine to follow suit while ordering Russian forces to remain on high alert, citing concerns over Ukraine’s history of violating agreements. Putin emphasized that Russian troops must be ready to respond to any ceasefire violations or provocations from Ukraine.
Initially, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky seemed to reject the ceasefire, accusing it of playing with human lives. However, later on Saturday, Zelensky suggested that the truce could be extended if Russia fully adhered to it. He stated that Ukraine would reciprocate with a complete ceasefire, responding with silence to silence, and strikes to strikes.
Both sides have accused each other of breaching the truce. The Russian military reported over 1,300 attacks by Ukrainian forces in the less than 24 hours since the ceasefire was announced. In response, Zelensky accused Russian forces of shelling Ukrainian positions more than 900 times and conducting 46 “assault operations” during the same period.
