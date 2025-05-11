World Table Tennis Championships.. A Century-Long Journey That Creates Legends

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The World Table Tennis Championships (WTT) is among the most prestigious and important events in the sport, having created legends and etched the names of nations into history. Since its inception in the 1920s, the championships have grown to become one of the most significant global sport events, bringing together top male and female players from around the world.

The first official edition of the WTT was held in 1926 in London, organized by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), which was established in the same year.

The initial tournament, which was held annually until 1957, saw participation exclusively from European nations and focused mainly on men's events-both singles and teams.

Only nine countries took part in that inaugural edition.

Over the following decades, and through 58 editions, the champions witnessed significant expansion in terms of participating countries and competition categories.

Women's events were introduced early on, and the sport's popularity soared globally, especially across Asia.

Hungarian players dominated the early editions. Maria Mednyanszky won five women's singles titles between 1926 and 1931, while Viktor Barna claimed five men's singles and eight in doubles.

Originally held annually from the 1920s until 1957, the championships has been held biennially since 1957 to provide better planning opportunities.

Rules and systems have evolved over time-such as scoring methods, number of sets, and the materials used for balls and rackets-reflecting the sport's development and modernization.

Since the late 1950s, Asian countries like China, Japan, and South Korea began to dominate the championships, with China holding the upper hand by the 1970s.

In the 1950s, Japan made a breakthrough, introducing new techniques like the penhold grip and sponge rackets, led by players like Ichiro Ogimura and Hiroji Satoh, the latter being the first to use a sponge racket in 1952.

Since the Chinese Table Tennis Association was founded in 1952, China has dominated the sport, consistently winning medals across all events from the 1960s onwards.

Rong Guotuan won China's first world title in men's singles in 1959. Ma Long is widely considered one of the greatest table tennis players in history, with multiple world titles and a legendary status.

On the women's side, Deng Yaping stands out with four singles titles, making her one of the world's best female players.

China leads the all-time medal table with a total of 433.5 medals (158 gold, 105 silver, and 170.5 bronze).

Hungary follows in second place with 200.5 medals (68 gold, 59 silver, 73.5 bronze), and Japan is third with 167 medals (48 gold, 42 silver, 77 bronze).

Among the most decorated male players in World Championship history, Hungary's Viktor Barna tops the list with 41 medals (22 gold, 7 silver, 12 bronze) between 1929 and 1954.

Fellow Hungarian Miklos Szabados ranks second with 24 medals (15 gold, 6 silver, 3 bronze) from 1929 to 1937, while China's Ma Long comes in third with 19 medals (14 gold, 1 silver, 4 bronze) between 2006 and 2024.

In the women's category, Hungary's Maria Mednyanszky took up the top spot with a total of 28 medals at the world championships.

She holds 18 gold medals, 6 silver and 4 bronze medals between 1926 and 1936.

Romania's Angelica Rozeanu ranks second with 30 medals (17 gold, 5 silver, 8 bronze) between 1937 and 1957.

China's Wang Nan is third with 20 medals (15 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze) from 1997 to 2008.

Currently, the World Table Tennis Championships is held every two years and features five main categories: men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

The Championships has been hosted in major cities, playing a significant role as a diplomatic bridge and boosting competition between Asian and European nations.

It has also become a platform for cultural exchange and the sharing of athletic skills, making it much more than just a sport event.

Doha will host the upcoming edition of the championships from May 17 to 25, becoming the first Arab and Middle Eastern country to organize the event.

The championships will see a record participation of 640 players from 127 countries, making it one of the largest editions in history.

Doha is hosting this major sport event for the second time, after 2004, as part of the country's strategy to enhance its sports status following numerous successes, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

With the evolution seen in recent editions, the World Table Tennis Championships have become not only a record of achievements but also a reflection of the evolution and expansion of this global sport. From small halls in Europe to grand arenas in Asia, the championships continue to inspire fans worldwide and demonstrate the sport's enduring adaptability.