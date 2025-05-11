403
Serbia Aims at Maintaining Favorable Gas Deal with Russia
(MENAFN) Serbia is working to maintain its current terms for Russian gas supplies, as President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed during ongoing negotiations for a new deal, with the existing one set to expire at the end of May.
The Balkan nation depends significantly on Russian energy and has been impacted by Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. However, Serbia has managed to secure supplies of both oil and gas from Russia, despite not sending weapons to Ukraine and opposing EU sanctions on Moscow.
“The matter of gas supply is a vital issue,” Vucic said in fluent Russian during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, adding that Serbia “had a long-term contract and very favorable terms.”
“We hope that we will have the opportunity to maintain, and even improve, these terms,” the Serbian president emphasized.
Putin highlighted that energy cooperation is “a driving force of the trade and investment relations” between the two nations, noting that Gazprom has been providing more gas than required by the contract at Serbia’s request.
“Russia remains the guarantor of Serbia’s energy security, meeting around 85% of the country’s total energy needs,” Putin noted, specifying that “contracted volumes of natural gas are being delivered as scheduled via the TurkStream route.”
