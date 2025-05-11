Ukrainian Forces Down 60 Russian Drones Overnight 41 Others Lost From Tracking
According to the military, beginning at 2:00 on Sunday, May 11, Russian invaders launched a total of 108 strile drones of Shahed-type and various other types of decoy drones to attack Ukraine from the directions of Bryansk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as temporarily occupied areas including Prymorsk in Zaporizhzhia region and Hvardiiske in Crimea.
The enemy assault was countered by Ukraine's aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams.
As of 9:30 on Sunday, the confirmed number of Russian Shahed-type drones (and other UAVs) shot down had reached 60, intercepted across the east, north, south, and center of the country.
As many as 41 enemy decoy drones failed to reach their targets.
Sumy region sustained damage as a result of the drone attack.Read also: War update: 161 clashes on frontline over past day, Pokrovsk sector hottest spot
As reported earlier by Ukrinform, in the morning of May 11, Russian troops also attacked Kyiv region with drones. The assault caused damage in two districts, injuring at least one civilian.
The so-called“ceasefire,” announced by Vladimir Putin in honor of Russia's Victory Day celebrations, remained in effect until midnight on Sunday, May 11.
